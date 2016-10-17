Acer's Chromebook 15 Is Larger And More Affordable Than Ever

Acer announced a new member of the Chromebook 15 product line, which the company designed to be an affordable notebook for web browsing and media streaming.

Acer's said the new CB3-532 is the largest entry in the Chromebook 15 series, and the system is slightly wider and longer than its predecessors are. The change equates to less than a half-inch increase in overall size, though. The CB3-532 also has a 15.6-inch LED-backlit display with a native resolution of 1366x768, which is identical to other Chromebook 15 systems. The system also uses two forward facing stereo speakers that should give users a reasonably enjoyable audio experience.

As a Chromebook, the system has relatively limited hardware resources. The system relies on a dual-core Intel Celeron N3060 processor clocked at 1.6GHz. Acer also included 2GB of LPDDR3 and 16GB of eMMC storage. This hardware should keep the Chromebook running without issue, but you will need additional storage to hold any videos or music files. The notebook has an SD card reader built-in, however, which will make it easy for you to add additional storage. You will also need to watch RAM usage a bit to prevent the system from slowing down during heavy multitasking.

Acer designed all of the hardware is designed to be energy efficient, so the system should have excellent battery life. Acer said that the 3-cell 3950mAh battery could last up to 12 hours during typical use.

The system is available now with a starting price of $199.