Acer's Swift Go Line Gets OLED Displays

At CES 2023, Acer announced its Swift Go line of laptops, which put OLED displays in thin and light chassis and use Intel's 13th Gen H-series processors.

The Swift Go will come in two sizes: the Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14, each adopting both OLED and a 120 Hz refresh rate, and Acer is claiming a Display HDR True Black 500 certification. The 14-incher has a 2880 x 1800 display, while the 16-inch model gets 3200 x 2000 resolution. Both are using a 16:10 aspect ratio, which appears to be popular at this CES.



Both laptops include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader, as well as a 1440p webcam, and support up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptops also support Intel's new Unison feature to connect your Android or iOS phone.



Acer claims to have a 14.9-mm thin chassis, with the Swift Go 14 weighing less than 1.3 kg and the 15-inch version tipping the scales at just under 1.4 kg. The keyboards serve as air inlets, and each has a dual fan system with dual copper heat pipes.



The Swift Go 14 will launch in May starting at $899.99, while the Swift Go 16 will ship in June with the same base price.



For those who want a discrete GPU on the go, the Acer Swift X 14 will combine Intel 13th Gen H series CPUs with Nvidia's latest laptop GPUs using Studio Drivers, cooled by a larger fan and powered by a battery that Acer claims can last up to 9.5 hours.

Acer Swift X14 (Image credit: Acer)

The Swift X 14 also gets a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 120 Hz display with TrueBlack 500 certification, as well as the 1440p webcam. It will start at $1,199.99 in April.

Acer Swift 14 (Image credit: Acer)

Meanwhile, the regular Swift 14, also uses 'up to" 13th Gen H-series chips, and Acer is claiming up to 9.5 hours battery life here as well. This model has an aluminum unibody chassis in either "mist" green or "steam blue," and comes in at 1.2 kg (2.64 pounds). The 15-inch display will come in either 2560 x 1600 or 1920 x 1200 resolutions, and will also feature the 1440p webcam, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1. This laptop will ship in March, with a base price of $1,299.99.