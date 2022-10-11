Alleged Intel Core i3-13100 Appears in CPU-Z Validator

What looks like a retail specification Intel Core i3-13100 has appeared in the online CPU-Z Validator pages. Prolific Twitter-based tech data digger Tum Apisak unearthed the processor validation page, and suggests it is confirmation of a leak he shared last month; showing a ‘nothing exciting’ Raptor Lake processor with a base clock of 3,415 MHz. The key points to note here are that the next-gen processor's base clock looks like it is just 100 MHz above current gen, and there has been no apparent adjustment of the core configuration; it is still a 4C / 8T part. As ever with leaks, take the speculation with a grain of salt.

Tom's Hardware reviewed the Intel Core i3-12100 this summer, and it received four out of five stars for its compelling price / performance ratio. Notably it offered Alder Lake's leading single-thread performance, and the 4C / 8T configuration still managed to do pretty well in PC gaming in 2022. Other positives were its relatively low power consumption, and ability to enjoy some performance boost with overclocked memory (with suitable memory / motherboard). It exists in a market segment where AMD doesn't offer a great deal of competition. However, Intel's apparent foot dragging here, in the generational move to the i3-13100, isn't going to win any favor.

So how do the specs of the i3-13100 compare the i3-12100? A quick scan of what little information there is and it seems that the 13100 is an incremental update to the previous generation.

Intel Core i3-12100 Intel Core i3-13100 Performance cores 4C / 8T 4C / 8T Base / boost clocks 3.3 / 4.3 GHz 3.4 / ?.? GHz Efficiency Cores NA NA L3 cache 12MB 12MB TDP 60W 60W? Launch price $139 $ a RKL premium? Available Jan 2022 Jan 2023?

Two of the big features of the upcoming Raptor Lake family are; improved architecture performance cores (AKA Raptor Cove), and the doubling or addition of efficiency cores (Gracemont, same architecture as Alder Lake). If this leak and some other rumors swirling at this time are correct, then the upcoming Intel Core i3-13100 will benefit from neither of these attractions. In other words, it is thought the i3-13100 will be simply a 13th gen refresh based on a clock bumped Alder Lake die.

Official specs of the Core i3-13100 probably won't be shared until 2023

Intel has only been officially discussing the launch trio of 'K' suffixed overclockable CPUs so far. It is scheduled to let loose its upcoming Core i9-13900K, i7-13700K, and i5-13600K LGA1700 chips, along with the overclocking friendly Z790 motherboards on October 20, with pre-orders starting on Oct 13 (this Thursday). However, mainstream PC DIYers and pre-built customers will often favor one of the wide range of non-K chips that will eventually be released - due to budget and power consumption considerations. Non-K processors like the titular Intel Core i3-13100 probably won't be launched until CES 2023 in January, if Intel follows last year's playbook.