Intel Raptor Lake Non-K CPUs Show Up In New Benchmarks

A trio of Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake (RPL) processors appears to have recently checked into SiSoft’s sysinfo and benchmarking tools. Prolific Twitter tech data detective Tum Apisak spotted (opens in new tab) and highlighted (opens in new tab) SiSoft database entries for the purported Core i3-13100, i5-13400, and i9-13900 desktop CPUs. Of course, we have seen a lot of leaks and spills regarding Raptor Lake’s top-end and upcoming flagship CPUs, so it is interesting in this instance to see some light shone on the more mainstream offerings by Intel.

Tum_Apisak neatly collected the respective CPUs’ essential specs from the online charts. One of the key things to see from this is that the new Intel Core i3-13100 model has a Performance-Cores (P-Cores) only configuration. Thus it is a very similar offering to the previous (current gen, Alder Lake or ADL) Intel Core i3-12100, with 4C / 8T. It is the configuration we expect to see with the most entry-level 13th Gen CPUs that are essentially speed-bumped 12th Gen parts.

(Image credit: Future)

Conversely, the Core i5-13400 shows some significant differentiation from its ADL predecessor, by adding some Efficiency-Cores (E-Cores) to the chip. And the Core i9-13900 (a close relative of the widely leaked Core i9-13900K) has double the number of E-Cores compared to its ADL predecessor.

Remember the Rator Lake data needs a pinch of salt until confirmed by Intel.

Core i3-12100 Core i3-13100* Core i5-12400 Core i5-13400* Core i9-12900 Core i9-13900* P-Cores 4 4 6 6 8 8 E-Cores 0 0 0 4 8 16 Threads 8 8 12 16 24 32 P-Clocks (GHz) 3.3 / 4.3 3.42 / 4.5 2.5 / 4.4 2.5 / 4.6 2.4 / 5.1 2.0 / 5.6 L3 Cache (MB) 12 12 18 20 30 36

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The data dug up by Apisak also included a mishmash of benchmark data. Each separate processor seems to have been put through different tests by its user. However, they all did one particular test, so have a ‘processor multimedia score’ recorded by SiSoft, which is a test of the iGPU processing performance – and it also notes the number of GPU compute units and average clock speed.

Core i3-13100 Core i5-13400 Core i9-13900 Multimedia score 88.28 Mpix/s 839.16 Mpix/s 1,161.34 Mpix/s iGPU CUs 4 10 24 iGPU clock 3.42 GHz 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz

The iGPU scores are interesting, but the compute unit counts and clock speeds are not as expected. For example, the Core i5 has nearly double the CUs but a lot slower GPU clock, according to SiSoft, which wouldn’t deliver the almost 10X performance increase vs. the Core i3. Moreover, rumors claim that Raptor Lake will provide no significant changes vs. Alder Lake in the iGPU stakes - only a modest few MHz of extra speed. Thus, if you want to know how a particular 13th Gen Core processor iGPU might perform, look for reviews of the corresponding 12th Gen part.

Intel will rumoredly share extensive details about its Raptor Lake CPUs at the Intel Innovation event on Wednesday, September 28 – with reviews on the same day. Pre-orders and availability will reportedly follow in mid-to-late October.