Intel's Core i9-13900K Leads Single-Thread Performance Rankings

By Anton Shilov
Great clocks and high IPC drive unreleased Raptor Lake processor to top.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has yet to formally announce and start shipments of its unlocked Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' processor, but some of its synthetic benchmark results have already been published. The flagship CPU already tops PassMark's single-thread rankings, beating predecessors and processors from AMD and Apple (as noticed by @Tum_Apisak). 

Intel's Core i9-13900K processor has eight high-performance cores operating at 3.0 GHz base clock and 16 energy-efficient working at 2.20 GHz base frequency. However, when maximum single-thread performance is needed, it turns on Thermal Velocity Boost and skyrockets high-performance cores to an impressive 5.80 GHz (at 241W). The CPU scores 4,883 points in PassMark's single-thread performance benchmark, which is 471 points higher than Intel's Core i9-12900KS.

(Image credit: PassMark Software/Tom's Hardware)

In fact, Intel's 12th Generation Core i7 and Core i9 'Alder Lake' processors have led PassMark single-thread CPU performance rankings for a while now. Mostly because of high clocks and high IPC execution, these processors dethroned Apple's M1 system-on-chip that topped this benchmark throughout 2021.  

Yet, Apple's single-thread efficiency speaks for itself: in a bid to beat Apple's M2 processor (up to 3.50 GHz at 22W ~ 30W), Intel's Core i9-13900K (up to 5.80 GHz at 241W) had to work at a 65% higher frequency while consuming almost an order of magnitude more power. Of course, Intel's new flagship CPU has 24 (8P+16E) cores and can process up to 32 threads per clock, beating all of Apple's offerings in synthetic benchmarks.

(Image credit: PassMark Software/Tom's Hardware)

Meanwhile, Intel's yet-to-be-released Core i9-13900K is not the best high-end CPU in PassMark's general CPU benchmark that takes into account both single-thread and multi-thread performance. AMD's Ryzen Threadripper processors clearly lead the game here. For now, the Core i9-13900K leaves behind AMD's previous-generation Ryzen 9 5950X by a comfortable margin. However, in a few days, AMD's next-generation Ryzen 9 7950X enters the arena, and we are eager to see whether it beats Intel's offering. 

While the results of Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900K processor seem legit, take them with a grain of sale as we might be dealing with pre-production hardware with all possible consequences.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

  • lmcnabney
    Not a lot of Apples:Apples benchmarks to compare

    i9-13900K Passmark/CPU-Single 4,833 (about 9% increase)
    i9-12900k Passmark/CPU-Single 4,412

    Ryzen 9 7950 Geekbench-Single 2,217 (about 23% increase over 5950, 11% of 12900 )
    Ryzen 9 5950 Geekbench-Single 1,759
    i9-12900kf Geekbench-Single 1,990

    It looks like we are going to have a horse race
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    In all fairness to Intel, a single core (or let's call it "low threaded") workload will never use the whole 240W. It'll hover around 70W, maybe 80W. Apple can't break the laws of physics, no matter how badly they want you to believe they use pixie dust for their stuff.

    Regards.
    Reply