AMD FX-8150 Breaks New Clock Speed Record at 8.8 GHz

A clock speed of 8,805.64 MHz appears to be a new record for the processor. The most recent record was 8,584.8 MHz, set back in November of last year.

Like the previous record holder Andre Young, ksin also used a Asus Crosshair V Formula motherboard and only two cores were active during the test run. The core voltage was lower at 1.86 volts versus 2.076 volts, but ksin used a significantly higher base clock of 303.64 MHz with a 29x multiplier versus the 276.9 MHz and a 31x multiplier applied by Young.

There was no further information on the system such as cooling techniques used. However, if the submission is accurate, there is enough reason to believe that Bulldozer can still add a few more MHz.