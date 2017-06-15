AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.2 Fixes 'DiRT 4' Performance Issues

AMD released Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.2 to fix performance issues in the recently released DiRT 4.

The company said in its release notes that ReLive Edition 17.6.2 addressed an issue wherein "performance in DiRT 4 when using 8xMSAA is lower than expected with the latest game build." It doesn't seem like the MSAA woes are over, however, because AMD said it's aware of a problem with graphical corruption in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege when MSAA is enabled. There doesn't seem to be a workaround for that issue just yet.

AMD also called out problems with Adobe Lightroom, which may crash if you're using GPU acceleration on a Windows 7 machine with a Radeon RX 390-series graphics card, and with a "small amount of apps" that experience issues with borderless fullscreen mode and FreeSync if other apps are running in the background. You might also experience "flickering or performance issues" in World of Warcraft or Counter Strike: Global Offensive the first time you launch them after you boot up your system with FreeSync on. AMD said restarting or alt-tabbing out of the games can fix the issue.

There are also a handful of known issues with Radeon ReLive. Quoth the release notes:

The XBOX™ DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX™ DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

So if you're having performance issues in DiRT 4 with 8xMSAA enabled and you aren't bothered by the driver's other potential problems, you can download Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.6.2 from AMD's website. And if you're just curious about the muddy racer, you can enter the DiRT 4 giveaway in our forums, which ends on June 23.