Enermax Giveaway And Community Case Mods: Community Roundup

The Tom's Hardware Community is constantly busy. Whether our members are discussing the site's latest articles and reviews, providing tech support and building advice, or playing the latest PC games, we have so much great stuff going on that it could make your head spin! Not to worry -- Community Roundup is here to highlight the best of what's happening in the Tom's Hardware forums on a regular basis.

  • Don't miss a minute of hardware news. Follow the Tom's Hardware Community on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

  • We've teamed up with Enermax to present to our Tom's Hardware members a very special giveaway. Up for grabs is the brand new Enermax Liqfusion RGB 240mm AIO Liquid CPU cooler and the Enermax Revobron 80 Plus Bronze 500W PSU. Power your PC and cool it in style with this awesome giveaway bundle.

  • Show us your PC Mods! We're collecting mods big and small in the Systems forum. Who knows, perhaps your tricked out PC will find its way onto the Tom's Hardware front page.

  • Follow our Steam Curator Feed! Many of you are already members of our Steam group but have yet to follow our Steam Curator feed. Get on it for a steady stream of recommendations for classic games and overlooked gems. You can follow our Steam Curator feed here.

Know of something awesome going on in the Tom's Hardware community? Brag about it in the comments!

