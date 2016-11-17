Trending

Latest AMD Driver Adds Support For 'Civilization VI,' Fixes Graphical Corruption In 'Titanfall 2'

A new driver is available for AMD GPU users to download. The latest Radeon Software Crimson Edition, which is version 16.11.4, adds support for Civilization VI.

According to the release notes, the new driver also fixed two issues, one of which was specific to the PC version of Titanfall 2. Those with Radeon R9 Fury series GPUs might have suffered “minor graphical corruption” when they were inside a Titan, but it seems the issue was fixed. In addition, the driver also repaired a problem with H.264 playback on browsers with hardware acceleration when a game was running simultaneously. However, there are still some lingering issues with the driver, so be sure to check the list below and see if your favorite games are affected.

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application Raptr has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.Doom may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.DOTA 2 may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.Flickering may be experience while playing Overwatch in the main menu or viewing character models using AMD CrossFire mode.FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

To download the latest software, visit AMD’s driver page.

  • marce99 18 November 2016 00:05
    Rly? I could swear i was already playing civ 6.
  • nitrium 18 November 2016 04:38
    By "support" they mean that it has specific driver optimisations for it and/or SLI profiles. But almost certainly you already knew that, yet wrote what you did anyway.

  • wifiburger 18 November 2016 06:34
    is it about time graphics drivers run on their own virtualized kernel so the driver is always connected to the internet and updates itself without restarting the OS / your game
  • 18 November 2016 13:25
    AMD drivers are such a garbage. None of these issues i have with Nvidia 1080. Everything is like console like experience in a sense, just f. works.
  • michaelzehr 18 November 2016 14:17
    From a technical point of view, I've also been puzzled by the "support for" update descriptions. (I don't want this to be judgment on either Civ 6 or AMD.) Surely the game developer has been running for a while, testing, providing feedback when necessary, perhaps getting non-public releases to test. Do new games use the API in such a different way? If it's optimizing the engine, might it break other things? If it's game specific optimization, instead of baking it into the driver, shouldn't it be data-driven via a game developer supplied config? (I realize that's not easy. I'm a software architect, I've maintained APIs before, doing it right is really hard.) From a high level system and process point of view, the extra effort of getting Civ6 to run well should be placed on those that want to run it. I just want my video editing to work well, so I don't want to download a new driver to hard code improvements just for Civ6.

    A fair answer would be that "support for Civ6" means fixing a bug or performance issue that no one else has run in to before, and most people don't want to hear the detailed answer.. but that still leaves the question why it wasn't already fixed in the driver when Civ6 was being developed and tested.

    As a specific item, if it's an SLI profile, it seems to me as an engineer that the sli profile should come with the game and not require a new driver. If it's coming from AMD, then millions of people who never run Civ6 are downloading and installing data specific to it. That seems sub-optimal.
  • Sakkura 18 November 2016 14:25
    AMD has better driver support than Nvidia at the moment.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/227881/users-report-multiple-issues-with-geforce-375-86-whql-drivers
  • Dikyashi 18 November 2016 14:30
    @FREAK777POWER i bet all the amd user didn't have that 810mhz memory clock bug that many of your folks are experiencing.Lets sum it for you

    Windows 10 Open Issues
    Game crashes pointing to
    ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. Severe flickering and a trailing mouse pointer seen in the
    game on the Ansel UI when the application is launched with SLI enabled. For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant
    replay is on. Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4. The graphics card is not detected
    upon installing the driver. Driver install/overinstall requires reboot. Installer prompts for reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on
    372.54. Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in
    windowed mode. Assassins Creed – Syndicate shows intermittent flickering black or white patches on
    game character faces. Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode set to portrait. Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is
    played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall
    HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system
    resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS.

    Windows 8.1 Open Issues
    While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the
    monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the
    Windows control panel.
    Windows 8 Open Issues
    The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on
    YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10.
    Windows 7 Open Issues
    Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is
    played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the
    monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the
    Windows control panel.


    This are all the issues that Nvidia is currently facing .So your argument is invalid.
  • irish_adam 18 November 2016 17:03
    Yeah I find it a little biased that you post all the known issues still present and not the list of bug fixes and yet you do not post the same for Nvidia. Actually i just went back and checked the last 4 driver update articles for AMD and Nvidia driver updates and you always post the issues remaining with AMD and not for Nvidia, thats beyond biased thats disgraceful
  • husker 22 November 2016 22:54
    @MICHAELZEHR - I agree with your assessment; however the optimal solution will never occur because AMD and Nvida are competing with each other. If one or the other doesn't jump on a way to make their drivers seem "better" at running a game then they risk losing market share. Driver bloat and the risk of introducing new bugs in the process are just part of the cost of doing business. Perhaps this is why driver download size can rival the download of the games themselves. Perhaps, the logic of engineering, regardless of optimization, doesn't always apply well to business situations.
  • michaelzehr 21 December 2016 03:12
    You're probably right... thanks for adding in your perspective. I admit I was thinking like an engineer, not like a marketing person.
