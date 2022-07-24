AMD Establishes New CPU Design Center in NY

As AMD's sales skyrocketed in recent years, so did its Research and Development (R&D) budget. With hundreds of millions in R&D budget per quarter, AMD is undoubtedly looking for more personnel, and this time, it is opening up an all-new CPU design center in New York.

"AMD's CPU side is hiring as well- they're even building an entirely new site in Poughkeepsie, NY," wrote AMD's Mike Evans on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Based on the hiring entry at AMD's website, AMD's CPU division plans to hire verification engineers (most of them) and then even a CPU core performance architect (that's an important part!) as well as a 'senior Infinity Fabric verification engineer.' Given the diversity of positions and nature of those positions, we might be looking at the establishment of another AMD R&D site that is ready to grow.

(Image credit: Statista.com)

Following the roaring success of Ryzen CPU for client devices and EPYC processor for data centers, AMD’s R&D budget rose from about a billion U.S. dollars in 2016 to approximately $2.8 billion in 2021 (R&D expenses are a percentage of sales), which gives the company vast amounts of resources to develop hardware and software.

Every available resource a company has might be used to beef up existing operations or form new ones. AMD's newly created New York R&D center indeed serves the second purpose. Whether we see a breakthrough architecture from New York is something that only time will tell. But for now, AMD is growing up its R&D might.