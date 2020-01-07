AMD Clarifies FreeSync Labels With Two New Specifications

AMD announced the new FreeSync Premium and FreeSync Premium Pro labels to go along with the existing “FreeSync” technology yesterday. The company also said that it expects over 1,000 displays to be FreeSync-certified in January 2020.

FreeSync Premium

The FreeSync Premium specification includes requirements such as the display having a refresh rate of at least 120Hz and a resolution of at least 1920x1080. It will also incorporate low-frame rate compensation (LFC), which will enable gameplay that is motion judder- and tearing-free when the game frame rate is below that of the screen’s refresh rate and V-SYNC is enabled.

This feature has always come with Nvidia’s G-Sync, because G-Sync required additional hardware, while the basic FreeSync has been a software-only solution. FreeSync Premium aims to fix this shortcoming and make it a little easier for consumers to choose a FreeSync display that, at least in theory, works as well one of its G-Sync enabled counterparts at low frame rates.

FreeSync FreeSync Premium FreeSync Premium Pro Tear-free At least 120Hz at minimum with Full HD resolution HDR capabilities and game support Low-flicker Low frame rate compensation At least 120Hz at minimum with Full HD resolution Low-latency Tear-free Low frame rate compensation Low-flicker Tear-free Low-latency Low-flicker Low-latency in SDR and HDR

FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro, previously known as FreeSync 2 HDR, includes all of the features mentioned above such as smooth motion and no tearing at both high and low frame rates with the additional support for HDR. Just like FreeSync Premium, it will also be seen only on displays that have a minimum resolution of Full HD and a minimum 120Hz refresh rate.

AMD noted in its announcement that regardless of the specification, all FreeSync monitors will be tested to enable low-flicker and low-latency gaming. However, if you want to experience smooth gaming on lower-end hardware or intend to use your gaming rig to play all the latest games years from now, you should go for FeeSync Premium monitors (or TVs). If you want HDR gaming, you’ll need to choose FreeSync Premium Pro.