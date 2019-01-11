AMD’s New Radeon Driver Boosts Fortnite Performance

AMD released the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 driver to improve performance in the battle royale wunderkind, Fortnite, and patch up some of the problems found in the previous version of the driver.

The company said this Adrenalin 2019 19.1.1 driver could offer up to four percent faster performance with an RX 580 graphics card, and up to three percent faster performance with an RX Vega 64 graphics card, in Fortnite.

As always, you shouldn't take those figures at face value, because performance gains are going to vary from system to system. Some people might see the full increase; others might not really notice an improvement.

The new driver also boasts some other changes, including fixes to numerous problems with Radeon Settings and other issues. (Though of course it also arrives with a list of known bugs you'll have to watch out for.)

One caveat to note is AMD’s warning that the Adrenalin 2019 19.1.1 driver isn't meant for people using Boot Camp to use other operating systems on their Macs; those folks will have to wait for a manufacturer-supplied driver.

With expanded support for external GPUs, the odds are good that more Mac owners than ever are using AMD graphics cards, so they should heed that warning before attempting to install this newest driver themselves.

For everyone else, you can install the Adrenalin 2019 19.1.1 driver via these links: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.1.1 Driver for Windows 10 64-bit, Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.1.1 Driver for Windows 7 64-bit. More details are available via the release notes on AMD’s website.