Leaked Ryzen 5 3600 Benchmark Claims Better Single-Threaded Performance Than the Core i9-9900K
Credit: AMDThe benchmark and result database Passmark (also known as cpubenchmark.net) recently added the six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 to its ranks and, if these results are accurate, the performance is nothing short of incredible. The Ryzen 5 3600 seemingly matches the performance of the Core i9-9900K (which has two more cores) in multi-threaded testing and actually beats the -9900K in single threaded tests (beating the 2700X by 36%), making the Ryzen 5 3600 the fastest single-threaded CPU, according to Passmark.
Photo credit: Passmark
However, it does have to be said; this sounds just a little too good to be true. The $200 CPU has lower clock speeds and fewer cores, making the test results dubious. Matching the -9900K, let alone beating it, seems too good to be true. Luckily, Passmark lets you look at the five most recent benchmarks for any given CPU, and at the time of writing, there are three we can examine (seemingly from the same test system).
The system reportedly uses a B450 Aorus M board, not an X570 board. According to the reported clock speed, the CPU doesn't seem to be overclocked either; all three tests show the same turbo of 4.21 GHz, and one result shows a "measured speed" of 3.37 GHz, and the other two 3.61 GHz. It doesn't seem like there was some sort of trick making this 3600 so fast, at least not something we can glean from Passmark's reported information.
Interestingly, the third benchmark for the 3600 uses a 16GB kit of 3200 MHz CL14 G Skill RAM, unlike the first two benchmarks which used a single stick of Crucial RAM at 2666 MHz CL16. The third benchmark reports a score of 7% faster than the two previous scores, which implies that Zen 2 and/or Passmark benefits heavily from having high-speed low-latency dual-channel RAM, something which previous iterations of Zen also benefit from.
Overall, this result seems legitimate, but AMD's lowest-end Zen 2 CPU beating the -9900K overall seems unrealistic at best, especially when AMD positions the beefier Ryzen 7 3800X against the Core i9-9900K. This benchmark does, however, prove that Zen 2 does some things far better than Coffee Lake, which bodes well for Zen 2's overall performance. July 7th is just eight days away now, so it won't be long before we know what the Ryzen 5 3600 can really do.
Knowing that out of the box R5 3600 base stats are no where as good as higher tier CPUs top up the line. Still when compared base performance to base performance(if that is what it is being tested in a legit manner) R5 3600 is very close to i9-9900K even in Cinebench R15(pic below). Ryzen R5 3600(196) vs Intel i9-9900K(204) crazy knowing that 3600 is lowest clocked CPU from Ryzen 7nm lineup.
We expected a 18% boost in IPC, not 33%
9400F will not be a competition for R5 3600. That is obvious.
We can expect i7 9th generation to be its competitor
It is worth noting that IPC can vary depending on the workload. AMD is citing 15% as an average, but the exact difference could be higher in some workloads and lower in others, depending on what operations are getting used.
I really don’t even care because I would only ever buy AMD anyway I don’t even care I won’t even consider an Intel purchase ever. I am an extremely happy AMD customer for life and I just pick the part that’s right for me
2. The relative IPC gain comes from a variety of factors and vary with application. It's possible that Passmark happen to provide a near ideal case for maximum benefit of the changes.
Looking at the chart that use all cores the numbers are also close, but in favour of the Core i9. Ryzen 5 @3.8 GHz (assuming base clock) vs Core i9 @3.6 GHz means that the Ryzen has ~25% better IPC.