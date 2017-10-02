AMD ThreadRipper NVMe RAID Released



AMD planned to release the assets required to build bootable NVMe RAID volumes on September 25, but the feature was pushed back. A media announcement at the time stated that the company would need to coordinate with motherboard manufacturers to position the assets required to give the feature to users. The assets include code for motherboard manufacturers to pack into custom BIOS, drivers, and special management software.

Now, all of the pieces are available to users. We haven't researched every single motherboard, but a quick look at select products all listed updated BIOS files. The AMD RAIDXper2 RAID Management Utility and NVMe RAID Driver for Windows was also published by AMD in the support section.

Users can manage and monitor their NVMe RAID array within Windows using the AMD RAIDXpert2 management console.Prior to OS initialization, users can also manage their NVMe RAID array within the motherboard BIOS. A BIOS update to include NVMe RAID support is required.It is recommended that users create a new NVMe RAID along with a fresh Windows 10 installation.Users may create an NVMe RAID configuration with the motherboard BIOS.Provide the Standalone NVMe RAID Driver for Windows 10 Installation extracted to USB flash drive.The Windows 10 installer will detect the RAID array, and installation may proceed.

AMD chose to give the feature away as a value-add rather than charge customers, as Intel plans to do with the X299 platform. Even though X299 documentation refers to VROC and dongles needed to fully support the feature, Intel has yet to release the dongles.