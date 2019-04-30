AMD Files Trademarks for Vega Logo Variant



AMD is expected to reveal its Navi graphics architecture in the coming months, but that doesn't mean the company's done with the existing Vega architecture, and filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have revealed an updated logo expected to debut in the near future.

Credit: AMDThe USPTO filings depict two different versions of the "V" logo already used for Vega products. One is a blue, three-dimensional "V" that reminds us of two intersecting sapphires.

Credit: AMDThe second one features the same general design--including the same lighting and texture work--but in black and white.

Notebook Check noted that we've actually seen this take on the Vega logo before. AMD used it when it announced the Radeon Pro WX 9100 in July 2017. It seems like AMD either plans to introduce another product using this logo or merely wanted to trademark all of its variants of the "V" logo.

Radeon™ Pro WX 9100 Workstation Graphics – Limitless Creation at Your Fingertips

The former seems more likely, if only because AMD filed its trademark applications with the USPTO on February 12, almost two years after the logo was used in the Radeon Pro WX 9100 video. That seems like a long time to wait if the company's truly worried about others using or emulating the variant.

AMD might also be planning to introduce new Vega products alongside--or instead of--the first Navi products later this year. The first option would allow it to offer something new to people who aren't ready to buy into Navi; the second might help console people who've been anxiously waiting for Navi.

The USPTO filings say both applications were assigned to examiners on April 24. Maybe by the time those examiners reach a decision AMD will have used the variant logo elsewhere--the company's said to be planning announcements for Computex 2019 in May and E3 2019 in June.