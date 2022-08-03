AMD's 64-Core Zen 3 Threadripper CPU Sets Cinebench R23 World Record at 5.2 GHz

As Tweeted by HXL, (opens in new tab) overclocker TSAIK has set the Cinebench R23 world record with a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX overclocked to 5.15 GHz on liquid nitrogen. The Threadripper system scored a whopping 11,6142 points (opens in new tab), 10% higher than the previous world record holder Splave with his 5.23 GHz on the 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

Without a doubt, the new world record score is a testament to AMD's IPC improvements found in its Zen 3 architecture, including a unified L3 cache across each CCD, and enhancements to the cores themselves, netting a 19% IPC improvement over the previous gen Zen 2 architecture, one the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X uses from Splave's last world record result.

The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-series is AMD's new generation of workstation processors. These chips have the same core configurations as their predecessors, but they feature AMD's newer Zen 3 architecture, which features slightly higher clock speeds, as previously mentioned. According to previous tests done by Puget Systems, these chips can be up to 20% faster than Threadripper 3000 chips depending on the application.

But best of all, AMD has left its Ryzen Threadripper workstation processors completely unlocked for overclocking. It is a very unorthodox move in the industry, considering the platform caters to professionals first and foremost. So thanks to AMD's decision, TSAIK was able to break the Cinebench R23 record holder.

To accomplish his world record score, TSAIK used an MSI WS WRX80 motherboard with all eight DIMM slots populated with 128GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM. This memory kit ran at very tight timings configured to CL14-14-14-32 operating at 3200 MT/s. Despite the tight timings, we are surprised TSAIK decided to go with such a low DDR4 frequency for a world record overclock.

It will be exciting to see what the future has in store for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX. According to HWBot, TSAIK's result is the only official Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX overclock listed on the site. So there's plenty of room for other overclockers to try and beat his score.