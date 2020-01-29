AMD to Refresh Navi GPUs with Next-Gen RDNA Architecture in 2020

AMD CEO Lisa Su dropped an interesting announcement during the company's earnings conference last night: AMD will soon release its next-gen RDNA architecture. However, due to a somewhat nebulous statement and different interpretations of Su's comments, multiple reports have emerged that AMD will release both a Navi refresh and new graphics cards based on the next-gen Navi architecture.

Here's the quote, as transcribed by Tom's Hardware from the recording of the earnings call:

"In 2019, we launched our new architecture in GPUs, it’s the RDNA architecture, and that was the Navi-based products. You should expect those will be refreshed in 2020 and we'll have our next-generation RDNA architecture that will be part of our 2020 lineup." - Lisa Su.

We interpreted this as meaning the Navi refresh will consist of cards based on the next-gen RDNA architecture, but due to reports of both Navi refresh cards and new cards based on next-gen Navi, we followed up with AMD's communications team. AMD responded that the company would bring second-gen Navi to market this year, which is what Lisa Su meant by the refresh.

In other words, AMD will use the next-gen RDNA architecture to refresh the Navi lineup of cards, and we won't see both a refreshed lineup and an entirely new generation of cards based on a new architecture.

Aside from the small statement during the call, Su didn't share any details about the new graphics cards but said the company would announce more details at its Investor Day on March 5, 2020. Su also said we could expect new data center GPUs in the second half of 2020, too.