AmpliPi Raspberry Pi Sound System Plays Music in Every Room

Building your own smart home is easier than ever with a Raspberry Pi . Even companies like MicroNova have recognized the potential of our favorite single-board computer (SBC) by using one inside its home sound system, called AmpliPi.

The crowdfunded AmpliPi box is capable of streaming from four separate sources. Users can interact with it using a web-based interface and output audio to a maximum of 36 stereo output zones.

The system is built on top of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 and can interface with the likes of Spotify, AirPlay and Pandora. Users can configure speaker zones and playlists using the AmpliPi REST API created by MicroNova.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MicroNova) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: MicroNova) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: MicroNova)

MicroNova's web app lets users manage audio sources using a series of tabs. It includes settings to adjust groups and zones to make sure music plays in the intended room.

Explore the AmpliPi GitHub for more in-depth information about how the system works.

