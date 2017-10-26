AOC's Latest Monitor Offers A Portable and Affordable USB-C Solution

If you’re looking for a portable display that utilizes a USB-C connection, you might find what you’re looking for with AOC’s latest monitor. The company’s new 16” USB-C Monitor is priced just under $200, serving up a sizable amount of screen real estate for a portable IPS panel for productivity on the go.

The options on the market for USB-C displays have been quite lacking in terms of variety, especially in terms of affordability for many consumers. Although there are several attractive options out there, such as the Acer HZ77HU or the LG 27UD88, both are fairly expensive for the role most consumers are likely looking to fill. The tech is impressive, but hardly budget-friendly at list prices of $499 and $820, respectively. There is one cheaper model in the form of the Asus MB169C+, which you can typically find for under $200 via Amazon, but it’s a bit smaller with a 15.6” display.

That’s why AOC’s option, the I1601FWUX model, looks like a plucky alternative to the pricier USB-C displays currently available. The screen itself is larger than what even an iPad Pro offers, though it’s still small enough to cart around in a briefcase or messenger bag. A glossy black finish rounds out the package. Although it’s aesthetically impressive, its pedigree as a monitor is something to get much more excited about. It’s capable of full 1080p at 60Hz, which may disappoint consumers looking for a display capable of 4K, but the price is right for this kind of performance.

The presence of USB Type-C but the absence of USB Type-A may be a sticking point for some people. Only newer laptops offer USB-C ports (and for this monitor, that laptop must support the DisplayPort Alt Mode), so you can’t use this device with any older notebooks.

You can work with the monitor in either portrait or landscape mode, depending on the type of work you want to get done. It also has a little kickstand. If you’re typically someone who still needs to get down and dirty with a wealth of things to do when you’re mobile, this display can supplant the portable devices you typically cart around to use as secondary panels.

The monitor is available for purchase starting today, with an MSRP of $199.99, and you can grab it at the already-discounted price of $189.98 including shipping from Amazon now.

