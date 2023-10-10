Apple MacBook Air With M2 Up to $250 Off in Best Buy Flash Sale

For Mac users, the MacBook Air with M2 is the best option for most people. The fanless M2 processor is still powerful and lasts long on a charge, and you get the latest design built around Apple Silicon. Today, at Best Buy, the 13-inch MacBook Air is $200 off several 13-inch configurations and $250 off some 15-inch versions, bringing it to some of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's lightest notebook.

A 13-inch configuration with an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is $899, perhaps the lowest price we've seem for the M2 MacBook Air. If you bump up to a 10-core GPU and a 512GB SSD, it's $1,199.



When we reviewed the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 back in 2022, it wowed us with over 14 hours of battery life, showing incredible efficiency while also beating rivals on some performance benchmarks.

The M2 MacBook Air was the laptop that brought MagSafe back to Apple's laptops, which I'm a huge fan of. But if you happen to prefer charging over USB Type-C, you can do that over either of the Thunderbolt ports.



Best Buy also has some of the newer, larger 15-inch MacBook Air models on sale. Those are $250 off, but still more expensive than the 13-inchers. For a 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you'll land at $1,049, while 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM will push you to $1,449.

We're fans of the 15-inch MacBook Air as well, but you don't get much extra beyond sheer size; the port selection is the same, and battery life is simliar to the 13-inch model.



Best Buy's Flash sale is listed as lasting 48 hours and ending on Wednesday, putting it in direct competition with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.