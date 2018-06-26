Apple's First macOS Mojave Public Beta Has Arrived

Apple has released the first public beta of its upcoming macOS update, Mojave, to developers. Interested developers can now go to Apple's beta program to enroll a MacBook, MacBook Pro or Mac desktop.

Credit: Apple

To install the beta, you'll need to be a member of Apple's Beta Software program, which requires a paid account. Do keep in mind that this is a beta and that things can go wrong, so only keep this on a secondary machine meant for development.

macOS Mojave features Apple's new Dark Mode (previous versions only changed the dock and the menu bar), including new dark themes for built-in Mac apps like Messages, Photos and Mail. Mojave can also boast dynamic desktops that change to reflect the time of day.

Additionally, the update uses auto-sorting Stacks to clean up your desktop. Plus, the Finder and Quick Look features get more advanced markup tools. New apps, including News, Stocks, Home and Voice Memo, are the first apps to be released for macOS with the UIKit framework.

The final release of macOS Mojave is expected this fall.