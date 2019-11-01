Apple Requests Exceptions from US Tariff on Chinese Imports

Apple requested a series of exclusions from the latest US Section 301 tariff on Chinese imports. The exclusion requests appeared on the United States Trade Representative (USTR) website on October 31st. This isn't the first time Apple has requested a tariff exception on Chinese imports. President Donald Trump has denied tariff exemptions for Apple as recently as July of 2019.

The tariff went into effect officially on September 1st—immediately impacting the cost several Apple product components. In response, Apple filed over 10 exception requests.

Apple's requests include a variety of components for its Mac lineup, including the iMac itself, NAND storage for the Mac Pro and solid state storage for Macs. It also lists parts for the iPhone and speakers and headphones like its AirPods, Beats products and Homepod.

The exclusion requests are in the first stage of the exclusion process. By November 14th, the public comment response period closes and the requests are parsed for further review. It may be several weeks before the requests are completely processed.