Trending

Arm Co-Founder: Nvidia Owning Arm Would Be a Disaster

By

Arm co-founder Hermann Hauser believes Nvidia would be an unsuitable owner

arm
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just recently, news surfaced that Nvidia is interested in acquiring Arm from SoftBank, which stirred up quite some fuss. While many individuals agree that it would be a good move for Nvidia own sake, it's also clear that many think it would be bad for the industry, and one of those people is Arm's co-founder, Hermann Hauser. 

As interviewed by the BBC, Hauser is on record expressing that he is against Nvidia as an owner of the company, though he also believes the deal won't end up going through.

"It's one of the fundamental assumptions of the ARM business model that it can sell to everybody," Hauser told BCC, "The one saving grace about Softbank was that it wasn't a chip company, and retained ARM neutrality. If it becomes part of Nvidia, most of the licensees are competitors of Nvidia, and will of course then look for an alternative to ARM."

Among Arm's clients are Intel, Nvidia, Apple, Qualcomm, TSMC, Samsung, and more. 

However, Dr. Hauser does believe that Softbank interest in selling Arm presents an opportunity: if not to Nvidia, he believes that the British government should get involved to bring the Cambridge-founded company back to home soil. "The great opportunity that the cash needs of Softbank presents is to bring ARM back home and take it public, with the support of the British government."

Thus far, it is unclear whether Nvidia acquiring Arm will actually happen. Although there is no doubt about Nvidia being serious about the acquisition, the deal would likely be subject to strict supervision from antitrust regulators, which could hamper Nvidia plans. 

Topics
CPUs
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gomez Addams 04 August 2020 14:58
    To me, Nvidia's intentions for Arm are fairly obvious. They want to be even bigger in supercomputers and the ARM architecture is very well suited for those because of its low power consumption. It becomes even more clear when you consider that Nvidia has said they are porting CUDA to run on the ARM instruction set. Then consider that ARM-based CPUs have been made with 80 cores and 4-way SMT. It seems to me what Nvidia wants to do is make a massively parallel MCM-based machine. They will go with at least 4-way SMT but think they will aim for 8 or 16-way. This would make one ARM CPU look like a streaming multiprocessor which are 64-way SMT currently. Then they will put 64 of these on chip module which will be good for 512 or 1024 threads. Then they will put 8 of those on one MCM and have 4096 or 8192 threads available on one module. This will be look like just another GPU to CUDA code. The biggest benefit is it won't be a co-processor so data transfers will be minimized. All together, this architecture will be astonishingly fast and will change the design of super computers for years to come.

    That's where I think Nvidia is going with this and they want Arm as a design resource more than anything else.
    Reply
  • Jimbojan 04 August 2020 15:09
    If it is not clear NVDA can do that competitively, last time Fujitsu did its supercomputer using ARMs, it uses 3.4M watts to do 2 exaflop, Intel is likely to have 1.2 exaflops with 1.x M watts for the Argonne Lab, it is far more power efficient than the Arms, It is not clear NVDA is smarter than Fujitsu.
    Reply
  • ubicray 04 August 2020 15:26
    I am just hoping Nvidia is allowed for this merger as otherwise my money riding on NVDA will not be doing that good
    Reply