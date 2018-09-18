ASRock Readies 1-Liter Coffee Lake Mini-PCs

ASRock recently released a video on its YouTube channel giving customers the heads-up on the eminent arrival of two new Jupiter mini-PCs built around Intel's Q370 and H310 chipsets.

Credit: AsRock/YouTube

The Jupiter Q370 and Jupiter H310 are the latest additions to ASRock's Jupiter mini-PC product line. Coming in at 178 x 178 x 34mm, these 1-liter units have a very small footprint and will fit on practically any desk. Nevertheless, the mini-PCs also feature 100 x 100mm and 75 X 75mm VESA hole patterns, so users can easily mount them on the back of their monitors.

Credit: AsRock/YouTube

In terms of technical specifications, the ASRock Jupiter Q370 employs the brand's own Q370D4-P1 motherboard, while the Jupiter H310 makes use of the H310D4-P1 variant. Both motherboards are based on Intel's Coffee Lake chipsets, and as a result, they carry a LGA 1151 socket.

ASRock did not mention the available processor options for its new Jupiter mini-PCs. The company vaguely mentioned 8th generation Intel Core processors with a 65W TDP (thermal design power). We've compiled a list of the current Intel 8000-series and potential 9000-series processors that match ASRock's description.