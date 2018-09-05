Everything We Know About Intel 9000-Series CPUs So Far

The Intel 9000-series, aka Coffee Lake Refresh, is the last wave of processors to come out of the oven with the chipmaker's aging 14nm process node. The chips are still based on the Coffee Lake architecture but produced under the third iteration (14nm+++) of the 14nm process. As a result, they feature higher operating clocks and more cores.

Planning on upgrading to the 9000-series processors or build a new system around them? To help you get prepared, here's all the information we have about the new components thus far.

Will I Need a New Motherboard?

It depends. If you own a motherboard based on one of the Intel 300-series chipsets (Z370, H370, B360, H310 or Q370), a BIOS update is all it takes to get a 9000-series processor up and running. Many major motherboard manufacturers have started rolling out new BIOS revisions for their motherboards since July in anticipation of the new processors. If your plan is to keep your existing motherboard, you should drop by your motherboard's support page to download the latest BIOS.

Intel will also be releasing the high-end Z390 chipset to replace the previous flagship Z370 chipset. The Z390 chipset brings two major improvements to the table. It will come with native support for up to six USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and integrated Wireless-AC 2x2 160MHz and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. If you're going down the new build route, expect to encounter a whole new army of Z390 motherboards on the market very soon.

How Many Different Intel 9000-Series Processors Will There Be?

The Intel 9000-series family purportedly consists of 13 processors, ranging from the entry-level Core i3 SKU to the high-end Core i9. The Core i7-9700K and the i9-9900K are topping the headlines, with the former being the only Core i7 part to not have Hyper-Threading and the latter

being Intel's first ever mainstream eight core processor. The remaining 9000-series chips mainly offer faster clock speeds than their 8000-series counterparts.

Model Cores / Threads Base Frequency Boost Frequency Cache TDP Core i9-9900K 8 / 16 3.6GHz 5GHz (1 / 2 Core)4.8GHz (4 Core)4.7GHz (6 / 8 Core) 16MB 95W Core i7-9700K 8 / 8 3.6GHz 4.9GHz (1 Core)4.8GHz (2 Core)4.7GHz (4 Core)4.6GHz (6 / 8 Core) 12MB 95W Core i5-9600K 6 / 6 3.7GHz 4.6GHz (1 Core)4.5GHz (2 Core)4.4GHz (4 Core)4.3GHz (6 Core) 9MB 95W Core i5-9600 6 / 6 3.1GHz 4.5GHz 9MB 65W Core i5-9500 6 / 6 3GHz 4.3GHz 9MB 65W Core i5-9400 6 / 6 2.9GHz 4.1GHz 9MB 65W Core i5-9400T 6 / 6 1.8GHz 3.4GHz 9MB 35W Core i3-9300 TBA (4/4) TBA TBA 6MB 65W Core i3-9300T TBA (4/4) TBA TBA 6MB 35W Core i3-9100 4 / 4 3.7GHz 3.7GHz 6MB 65W Core i3-9100T TBA (4/4) TBA TBA 6MB 35W Core i3-9000 4 / 4 3.7GHz 3.7GHz 6MB 65W Core i3-9000T TBA (4/4) TBA TBA 6MB 35W

Do the Intel 9000-Series Processors Come With Solder?

According to our sources, overclocking enthusiasts can rejoice as the unlocked Core i9-9900K comes equipped with a soldered IHS (integrated heat spreader) like the glorious Sandy Bridge days. Several leaks have indicated that all 9000-series K CPUs will come with solder, but we haven't been able to confirm with an additional reputable source.

How Much Will the Intel 9000-Series Processors Cost?

Intel has not released official pricing information for the 9000-series processors. However, leading Canadian computer systems and IT hardware provider DirectDial.com has posted prices for the top three models. The Core i9-9900K goes for $520, while the Core i7-9700K and Core i5-9600K cost $400 and $275, respectively. The prices fall in line with those listed at various European retailers:

Note: Prices in the table below are without VAT (value-added tax).

Model Alza.cz PC21.FR Informaticazone Core i9-9900K 11658.33 Kč (~ $526.30) € 432.59 (~ $503.17) € 459.02 (~ $533.95) Core i7-9700K 9158.33 Kč (~ $413.44) € 336.04 (~ $390.86) € 357.38 (~ $415.72) Core i5-9600K 6241.66 Kč (~ $281.77) € 229.29 (~ $266.70) € 220.49 (~ $256.49)

When Will Intel Release the 9000-Series Processors?

Leaked roadmaps indicate that Intel is readying its 9000-series processors for the third quarter. The chipmaker itself vaguely stated during Computex that the processors will be out before the end of the year. The latest rumors seem to point to an October launch, but there are no guarantees.