ASRock's First TRX40 Motherboards for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Unveiled

ASRock today announced its first two motherboards for AMD’s next-gen, sTRX4-socket Ryzen Threadripper 3000 CPUs announced today, the TXR40 Creator and TRX40 Taichi.
The TRX40 Creator features three onboard M.2 slots, while the TRX40 Taichi only has two. But the Taichi version also includes a PCIe x16 to 4-drive M.2 adapter card.
Both boards include 20 Gbps USB3 2x2 (Type-C) connectors and Intel Wi-Fi 6 adapters, but while the Creator’s dual-Ethernet connections include one 10GbE, the Taichi’s fast networking is only 2.5GbE. Both motherboards have 90A Dr.Mos power stages. However, the Taichi is rated at 16-phases, and the Creator is only rated at eight.
Pricing has not yet been announced, and availability will coincide with the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series launch on November 25.