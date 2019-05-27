Hands-On With Asus' AMD X570 Motherboards: From TUF to Crosshair VIII

With AMD’s Ryzen 3000 processors getting official today, alongside the new PCIe 4-packing X570 chipset, you can expect an onslaught of new motherboards to support the platform. We already went hands-on with MSI’s X570 boards, and now it’s time to take a close look at what Asus has to offer.

At an event here at Computex, the company showed off 12 new boards, across four different series, from the flagship Crosshair VIII, to TUF gaming, as well as a workstation-focused X-570-ACE model that includes support for ECC memory and extra management features.

ROG Crosshair VIII Series

Starting off with the flagship enthusiast and gaming boards, Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula is liquid-cooling ready and wrapped in armor, with reflective RGB accents.

Stepping down to the Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi), we see a board without the built-in liquid-cooling options, but still plenty of armor encasing the slots, and lots of RGB lighting.

The Crosshair VIII Impact comes in the not-so-common mini-DTX form factor (think mini-ITX, but longer to make room for an extra slot), designed to deliver the features and power needed for AMD’s latest CPUs, in a comparatively compact size of 8 × 6.7 inches (203 × 170 mm).

Model Name 
ROG Crosshair VIII FormulaROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) ROG Crosshair VIII HeroROG Crosshair VIII Impact
CPUAMD AM4 Socket for 3rd and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen/2nd and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors
ChipsetAMD X570 Chipset 

Form FactorATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)Mini-DTX (8.0" x 6.7" in.)
Memory4 DDR4/ 128 GB 4 DDR4/ 128 GB 4 DDR4/ 128 GB 2 DDR4/ 64 GB
Expansion Slots PCIe 4.0 x 162 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x41 @ x16
PCIe 4.0 x1 1 @ x41 @ x41 @ x4N/A
Storage & ConnectivitySATA 6Gb/s8884
M.21x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel connector1111
USB 3.2 Gen 27 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back 7 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back 7 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back 5 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back 
USB 3.2 Gen 14 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front4 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front2 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front
USB 2.0 4444
NetworkingGigabit EthernetAquantia 5G LAN Intel I211ATRealtek® 2.5G LAN Intel® I211AT Realtek® 2.5G LAN Intel® I211AT LAN Intel I211AT
WirelessIntel Wireless-AX 200 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with MUMIMO supports dual frequency band 2.4/5GHz Bluetooth v5.0Intel Wireless-AX 200 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with MUMIMO supports dual frequency band 2.4/5GHz Bluetooth v5.0N/AIntel Wireless-AX 200 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with MUMIMO supports dual frequency band 2.4/5GHz Bluetooth v5.0
AudioSupremeFX S1220 SupremeFX S1220SupremeFX S1220SupremeFX S1220

ROG Strix and TUF Gaming Series


Asus’s ROG Strix lineup loses some of the Crosshair’s bells and whistles (and armor) in favor of a focus on performance and visual style. The Strix X570-E and Strix X570-F boards are both full-size ATX models, while the X570-I (pictured Above) is a Mini-ITX model that Asus lovingly refers to as a “tiny terror” in its press materials. Given how few compact X370 and X470 boards have been available in the past, it’s nice to see Asus offering up a compact X570 model right out of the Ryzen 3000 launch gate.

With its focus on key gaming features, reliability, and rugged-looking design, the TUF Gaminng X570 lineup thus far includes just one board in two variations: TUF Gaming X570-Plus and TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi. Asus points out that despite their lower-end position in the product stack, these boards feature digital VRMs, and TUF capacitors with a 20%-higher heat tolerance to help with overclocking and reliable performance.

Model Name 
ROG Strix X570-E GamingROG Strix X570-F GamingROG Strix X570-I GamingTUF GAMING X570-Plus (WI-FI)TUF GAMING X570-Plus 
CPUAMD AM4 Socket for 3rd and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen/2nd and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors
ChipsetAMD X570 Chipset
Form FactorATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)
Memory4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB4 DDR4/ 128 GB
Expansion Slots PCIe 4.0 x 162 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8, 1 max @ x4
PCIe 4.0 x1 22N/A23
Storage & ConnectivitySATA 6Gb/s88488
M.21x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)
USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel connector11000
USB 3.2 Gen 27 x Type-A at back
1 x Type-C at back		3 x Type-A at back
1 x Type-C at back		3 x Type-A at back
1 x Type-C at back		2 x Type-A at back
1 x Type-C at back		2 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back
USB 3.2 Gen 14 x Type-A at back
2 x Type-A at front		4 x Type-A at back
2 x Type-A at front		4 x Type-A at back
2 x Type-A at front		4 x Type-A at back
2 x Type-A at front		4 x Type-A at back
2 x Type-A at front
USB 2.0 44244
NetworkingGigabit EthernetRealtek 2.5G LAN
Intel® I211AT		Intel I211ATIntel I211ATRealtek L8200ARealtek L8200A
WirelessIntel Wireless-AX
200
2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6
(802.11
a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with
MU-MIMO supports
dual frequency
band 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth v5.0		N/AIntel Wireless-AX
200
2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6
(802.11
a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with
MU-MIMO supports
dual frequency
band 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth v5.0		Intel Wireless-AX
200
2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6
(802.11
a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with
MU-MIMO supports
dual frequency
band 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth v5.0		N/A
AudioSupremeFX S1220ASupremeFX S1220ASupremeFX S1220ARealtek S1200ARealtek S1200A

X570 WS and Pro


Last up from Asus’ X570 line are a trio of boards with less of a specific focus on gaming or enthusiast features. Asus knows not everyone is into RGB lighting and aggressive gaming features, especially in the workplace.

The Asus Pro WS X570-ACE appeals to workstation users looking to buy into a more-affordable platform, by bringing together the chipset’s PCIe 4 bandwidth with ECC RAM support, and management features that the company says are more common in server-grade setups.


The Prime X570-Pro looks to be a premium all-around performance board with the familiar white-on-black design and a brushed-metal cooler over one of its M.2 slots.
Model Name 
Prim X570-ProPrime X570-PPro WS X570-ACE
CPUAMD AM4 Socket for 3rd and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen/2nd and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Processors
ChipsetAMD X570 Chipset 
Form FactorATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)ATX (12 x 9.6 in.)
Memory4 DDR4/ 128 GB 4 DDR4/ 128 GB 4 DDR4/ 128 GB 
Expansion Slots PCIe 4.0 x 162 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x41 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x42 @ x16 or x8/x8 , 1 @ x4
PCIe 4.0 x1 33N/A
Storage & ConnectivitySATA 6Gb/s664
M.2/U.21x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4), 1x U.2
1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 22110 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x4)1x 2280 (SATA + PCIe 4.0 x2)
USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel connector100
USB 3.2 Gen 23 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back 4 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at back 1 x Type-C at back 
USB 3.2 Gen 14 x Type-A at back 2 x Type-A at front2 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front2 x Type-A at back 4 x Type-A at front
USB 2.0 454
NetworkingGigabit EthernetIntel I211ATRealtek 8111HIntel I211AT
WirelessN/AN/AN/A
AudioCodecRealtek S1220ARealtek S1220ARealtek S1220A

