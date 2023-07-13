Asus Dual and ProArt RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB Graphics Cards Revealed

The first Asus branded GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB graphics cards have been detailed on the firm's official product pages. Earlier today Twitter leaker momomo_us revealed links to both the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Advanced Edition 16 GB GDDR6, and the ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Advanced edition 16 GB GDDR6. Nosing around the Asus site reveals there are more though, as both the Dual and ProArt cards also come in a choice of OC or standard editions. We've seen some other brands reveal their 16 GB versions of this Ada Lovelace AD106-based card before, so let's take a closer look on what Asus will be presenting.

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB

Here is yet another outing for the Asus Dual series cooling solution. It is a relatively compact design for the RTX 40 series so far, and features: two axial fans, 0dB technology, and a 2.5-slot thickness. Whichever of these you may buy, all the features will be the same, with the standard number of CUDA cores for this model, 16GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6, and so on. This Dual family also all measure 227.2 x 123.24 x 49.6 mm (8.94 x 4.85 x 1.95 inches).

A difference arises only when you consider the GPU boost clocks. Check them out in this table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB Dual (standard) Dual Advanced Edition Dual OC Edition Default mode (MHz) 2,535 2,550 2,595 OC mode (MHz) 2,565 2,580 2,625

(Image credit: Asus )

To provide some context to the above, the expected reference GPU boost clock for an RTX 4060 Ti is 2,535 MHz. Therefore, it looks like the standard Dual card is reference spec, unless you switch it to OC mode, or do some manual tinkering, of course.

Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB

These cards use a sleek looking triple fan shroud with ProArt branding. With three fans, the ProArt cooler uses both 0dB and reverse central fan rotation technology. We think this sizable cooler is overkill for such a GPU (160W TDP), especially as this example is also 2.5-slots thick. Dimensions for these ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB standard, Advanced, and OC edition cards are: 300 x 120 x 50 mm (11.81 x 4.72 x 1.97 inches).

Here are the comparative specs of the trio of new Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB graphics cards:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB ProArt (standard) ProArt Advanced Edition ProArt OC Edition Default mode (MHz) 2,535 2,550 2,655 OC mode (MHz) 2,565 2,580 2,685

Like the Dual models, you can see that the standard model of the ProArt offers reference GPU clocks by default. The ProArt Advanced Edition has the same scale of boost as the Dual Advanced Edition. However, the triple fan cooler here at last makes a difference with default / OC clocks by pushing the needle a little further than the Dual. It isn't worth paying any extra for these GPU clocks though, as the difference between the slowest reference and the fastest OC clock above is a meager 5.9% - you could do your own overclocking if you think it is worth it.

(Image credit: Asus )

Asus's decision to use a standard single 8-pin supplementary power connector on these Dual and ProArt cards will probably be welcomed. This wasn't set in stone until these product pages were published, and MSI choosing to use a 16-Pin power connector on its GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB Gaming X Slim might have worried some.

These 16 GB VRAM edition cards are expected to launch on Tuesday, July 18. Some industry sources have warned that folks shouldn't expect very many SKUs from Nvidia AIBs due to a perceived lack of consumer interest. Remember, these RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB graphics cards will likely have a $100 premium on the 8 GB models.