Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Alleged Launch Date Revealed

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB could be one of the most anticipated graphics card among gamers. The card promises to combine midrange price with 16GB of memory, which promises higher performance and additional longevity. This add-in-board was expected to be launched in early June, but the company moved its release date to mid-July, a new leak from renowned hardware leaker @Zed_Wang claims.

It's worth noting that even though @Zed_Wang has a credible track record and typically possesses legitimate documents, the plans could alter. Since this source is unofficial, take the launch details with a degree of skepticism.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB looks set to be released on July 18, 2023, according to excepts from a document tweeted by Zed__Wang. The 4060 Ti 16GB could join its 8GB variant in the ranks of the best graphics cards. The 16GB model will be based on the same AD106 GPU with 4352 CUDA cores clocked at up to 2540 MHz, though expect Nvidia's AIB partners to offer factory-overclocked version. Meanwhile, 16GB of GDDR6 memory with an 18 GT/s data transfer rate is set to be connected to the GPU using a 128-bit memory bus.

(Image credit: @Zed_Wang/Twitter)

It is expected that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will carry a higher recommended retail price, possibly around $499. Keeping in mind that there are now many games that benefit from more than 8 GB of onboard memory, and gamers are willing to pay the extra for performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W $399/$499 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 115W $999

It is expected that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will maintain 160W thermal graphics power of the 8 GB version. The modest energy use of the upcoming add-in-board should encourage graphics card manufacturers to try out new designs for both printed circuit boards and cooling systems. Thus, we might see compact versions of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB for Mini-ITX PCs or even versions with single-slot coolers. At the same time, keeping in mind that the target audience for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti are gamers, expect models with enhanced voltage regulating module and huge cooling systems offering enhanced overclocking potential.