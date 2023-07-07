"Very Few Are Interested" in RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GPUs, Nvidia AIB Sources Reportedly Say

By Mark Tyson
published

Is the proposed $499 pricing too close to the RTX 4070?

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 family
(Image credit: MSI)

According to Andreas Schilling, an editor at Germany's HardwareLuxx, Nvidia add-in-board partners are largely disinterested in preparing and promoting GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB graphics cards. This could mean fewer choices than expected for those interested in this $499 price point targeting GPU.

The German tech magazine editor Tweeted (h/t VideoCardz) that he had discussed the upcoming launch of the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model with some AIBs. In particular, he raised his concerns by mentioning "how many fewer models there are compared to the standard variant." Reading between the lines, AIBs may only be going through the motions with this launch, and that will ultimately mean fewer models, perhaps even resulting in some market scarcity.

See more

Market scarcity could be a bad thing for consumers, as it usually stymies price competition. However, in this case, the mix of performance, features, memory, and the $499 target price might mean no one will be interested in this product anyway. A major issue for this upcoming GeForce RTX 40 family member is that the $499 price point is getting perilously close to the gravitational pull of the RTX 4070 zone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti and Other GPU Specifications
Graphics CardRTX 4060 TiRTX 4060 Ti 16GBRTX 4060RTX 4070RTX 3070RTX 3060 TiRX 6750 XTRX 6700Arc A770 16GB
ArchitectureAD106AD106AD107AD104GA104GA104Navi 22Navi 22ACM-G10
Process TechnologyTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8NSamsung 8NTSMC N7TSMC N7TSMC N6
Transistors (Billion)22.922.918.93217.417.417.217.221.7
Die size (mm^2)187.8187.8158.7294.5392.5392.5336336406
SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores343424464638403632
GPU Cores (Shaders)435243523072588858884864256023044096
Tensor Cores13613696184184152N/AN/A512
Ray Tracing "Cores"343424464638403632
Boost Clock (MHz)253525352460247517251665260024502100
VRAM Speed (Gbps)181817211414181617.5
VRAM (GB)81681288121016
VRAM Bus Width128128128192256256192160256
L2 / Infinity Cache3232243644968016
ROPs4848486496806464128
TMUs13613696184184152160144256
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)22.122.115.129.120.316.213.311.317.2
TFLOPS FP16 (FP8)177 (353)177 (353)121 (242)233 (466)16313026.622.6138
Bandwidth (GBps)288288272504448448432320560
TDP (watts)160160115200220200250175225
Launch DateMay 2023Jul 2023Jul 2023Apr 2023Oct 2020Dec 2020May 2022Mar 2021Sep 2022
Launch Price$399$499$299$599$499$399$549$479$349
Current Price$399N/AN/A$599$442$377$379$269$349

The $499 MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is way higher than a typical Nvidia 60-class product. Meanwhile, the RTX 4070 adds a significant performance boost for approximately $100 more, with its 5,888 CUDA cores (i.e. over 35% more CUDA cores). Another big advantage of the RTX 4070 stems from its memory subsystem: using faster GDDR6, and a wider memory bus, for almost double the memory bandwidth. Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review, made the RTX 4070 12GB's superiority very clear, and some extra bandwidth-constrained memory isn't going to help the former very much.

From a leak we reported yesterday, it probably won't be too long until the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is released. A reliable Twitter tipster shared an image that indicates the 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti is going to be on shelves from July 18, and we typically see reviews a day before.

Referencing back to Andreas Schilling's Tweets, the HardwareLuxx editor asserts that the only reason for the existence of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB SKU is "to quiet those critics who find that 8GB are not enough." So, please stay tuned for our review of one of these questionable graphics cards, and we will be sure to let you know whether this memory-bumped GPU is worthwhile and whether it is worthy of inclusion in the ranks of the best graphics cards.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.