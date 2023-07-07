"Very Few Are Interested" in RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GPUs, Nvidia AIB Sources Reportedly Say

According to Andreas Schilling, an editor at Germany's HardwareLuxx, Nvidia add-in-board partners are largely disinterested in preparing and promoting GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB graphics cards. This could mean fewer choices than expected for those interested in this $499 price point targeting GPU.

The German tech magazine editor Tweeted (h/t VideoCardz) that he had discussed the upcoming launch of the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model with some AIBs. In particular, he raised his concerns by mentioning "how many fewer models there are compared to the standard variant." Reading between the lines, AIBs may only be going through the motions with this launch, and that will ultimately mean fewer models, perhaps even resulting in some market scarcity.

Talked to some AIB partners: It looks like very few are interested in promoting the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB in a big way. You can already see that in how many fewer models there are compared to the standard variant. Its getting to close to the GeForce RTX 4070.July 6, 2023 See more

Market scarcity could be a bad thing for consumers, as it usually stymies price competition. However, in this case, the mix of performance, features, memory, and the $499 target price might mean no one will be interested in this product anyway. A major issue for this upcoming GeForce RTX 40 family member is that the $499 price point is getting perilously close to the gravitational pull of the RTX 4070 zone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti and Other GPU Specifications Graphics Card RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 Ti 16GB RTX 4060 RTX 4070 RTX 3070 RTX 3060 Ti RX 6750 XT RX 6700 Arc A770 16GB Architecture AD106 AD106 AD107 AD104 GA104 GA104 Navi 22 Navi 22 ACM-G10 Process Technology TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N6 Transistors (Billion) 22.9 22.9 18.9 32 17.4 17.4 17.2 17.2 21.7 Die size (mm^2) 187.8 187.8 158.7 294.5 392.5 392.5 336 336 406 SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores 34 34 24 46 46 38 40 36 32 GPU Cores (Shaders) 4352 4352 3072 5888 5888 4864 2560 2304 4096 Tensor Cores 136 136 96 184 184 152 N/A N/A 512 Ray Tracing "Cores" 34 34 24 46 46 38 40 36 32 Boost Clock (MHz) 2535 2535 2460 2475 1725 1665 2600 2450 2100 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 18 18 17 21 14 14 18 16 17.5 VRAM (GB) 8 16 8 12 8 8 12 10 16 VRAM Bus Width 128 128 128 192 256 256 192 160 256 L2 / Infinity Cache 32 32 24 36 4 4 96 80 16 ROPs 48 48 48 64 96 80 64 64 128 TMUs 136 136 96 184 184 152 160 144 256 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 22.1 22.1 15.1 29.1 20.3 16.2 13.3 11.3 17.2 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8) 177 (353) 177 (353) 121 (242) 233 (466) 163 130 26.6 22.6 138 Bandwidth (GBps) 288 288 272 504 448 448 432 320 560 TDP (watts) 160 160 115 200 220 200 250 175 225 Launch Date May 2023 Jul 2023 Jul 2023 Apr 2023 Oct 2020 Dec 2020 May 2022 Mar 2021 Sep 2022 Launch Price $399 $499 $299 $599 $499 $399 $549 $479 $349 Current Price $399 N/A N/A $599 $442 $377 $379 $269 $349

The $499 MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is way higher than a typical Nvidia 60-class product. Meanwhile, the RTX 4070 adds a significant performance boost for approximately $100 more, with its 5,888 CUDA cores (i.e. over 35% more CUDA cores). Another big advantage of the RTX 4070 stems from its memory subsystem: using faster GDDR6, and a wider memory bus, for almost double the memory bandwidth. Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review, made the RTX 4070 12GB's superiority very clear, and some extra bandwidth-constrained memory isn't going to help the former very much.

From a leak we reported yesterday, it probably won't be too long until the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is released. A reliable Twitter tipster shared an image that indicates the 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti is going to be on shelves from July 18, and we typically see reviews a day before.

Referencing back to Andreas Schilling's Tweets, the HardwareLuxx editor asserts that the only reason for the existence of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB SKU is "to quiet those critics who find that 8GB are not enough." So, please stay tuned for our review of one of these questionable graphics cards, and we will be sure to let you know whether this memory-bumped GPU is worthwhile and whether it is worthy of inclusion in the ranks of the best graphics cards.