"Very Few Are Interested" in RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GPUs, Nvidia AIB Sources Reportedly Say

According to Andreas Schilling, an editor at Germany's HardwareLuxx, Nvidia add-in-board partners are largely disinterested in preparing and promoting GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB graphics cards. This could mean fewer choices than expected for those interested in this $499 price point targeting GPU.
The German tech magazine editor Tweeted (h/t VideoCardz) that he had discussed the upcoming launch of the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model with some AIBs. In particular, he raised his concerns by mentioning "how many fewer models there are compared to the standard variant." Reading between the lines, AIBs may only be going through the motions with this launch, and that will ultimately mean fewer models, perhaps even resulting in some market scarcity.
Talked to some AIB partners: It looks like very few are interested in promoting the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB in a big way. You can already see that in how many fewer models there are compared to the standard variant. Its getting to close to the GeForce RTX 4070.July 6, 2023
Market scarcity could be a bad thing for consumers, as it usually stymies price competition. However, in this case, the mix of performance, features, memory, and the $499 target price might mean no one will be interested in this product anyway. A major issue for this upcoming GeForce RTX 40 family member is that the $499 price point is getting perilously close to the gravitational pull of the RTX 4070 zone.
|Graphics Card
|RTX 4060 Ti
|RTX 4060 Ti 16GB
|RTX 4060
|RTX 4070
|RTX 3070
|RTX 3060 Ti
|RX 6750 XT
|RX 6700
|Arc A770 16GB
|Architecture
|AD106
|AD106
|AD107
|AD104
|GA104
|GA104
|Navi 22
|Navi 22
|ACM-G10
|Process Technology
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|Samsung 8N
|Samsung 8N
|TSMC N7
|TSMC N7
|TSMC N6
|Transistors (Billion)
|22.9
|22.9
|18.9
|32
|17.4
|17.4
|17.2
|17.2
|21.7
|Die size (mm^2)
|187.8
|187.8
|158.7
|294.5
|392.5
|392.5
|336
|336
|406
|SMs / CUs / Xe-Cores
|34
|34
|24
|46
|46
|38
|40
|36
|32
|GPU Cores (Shaders)
|4352
|4352
|3072
|5888
|5888
|4864
|2560
|2304
|4096
|Tensor Cores
|136
|136
|96
|184
|184
|152
|N/A
|N/A
|512
|Ray Tracing "Cores"
|34
|34
|24
|46
|46
|38
|40
|36
|32
|Boost Clock (MHz)
|2535
|2535
|2460
|2475
|1725
|1665
|2600
|2450
|2100
|VRAM Speed (Gbps)
|18
|18
|17
|21
|14
|14
|18
|16
|17.5
|VRAM (GB)
|8
|16
|8
|12
|8
|8
|12
|10
|16
|VRAM Bus Width
|128
|128
|128
|192
|256
|256
|192
|160
|256
|L2 / Infinity Cache
|32
|32
|24
|36
|4
|4
|96
|80
|16
|ROPs
|48
|48
|48
|64
|96
|80
|64
|64
|128
|TMUs
|136
|136
|96
|184
|184
|152
|160
|144
|256
|TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)
|22.1
|22.1
|15.1
|29.1
|20.3
|16.2
|13.3
|11.3
|17.2
|TFLOPS FP16 (FP8)
|177 (353)
|177 (353)
|121 (242)
|233 (466)
|163
|130
|26.6
|22.6
|138
|Bandwidth (GBps)
|288
|288
|272
|504
|448
|448
|432
|320
|560
|TDP (watts)
|160
|160
|115
|200
|220
|200
|250
|175
|225
|Launch Date
|May 2023
|Jul 2023
|Jul 2023
|Apr 2023
|Oct 2020
|Dec 2020
|May 2022
|Mar 2021
|Sep 2022
|Launch Price
|$399
|$499
|$299
|$599
|$499
|$399
|$549
|$479
|$349
|Current Price
|$399
|N/A
|N/A
|$599
|$442
|$377
|$379
|$269
|$349
The $499 MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is way higher than a typical Nvidia 60-class product. Meanwhile, the RTX 4070 adds a significant performance boost for approximately $100 more, with its 5,888 CUDA cores (i.e. over 35% more CUDA cores). Another big advantage of the RTX 4070 stems from its memory subsystem: using faster GDDR6, and a wider memory bus, for almost double the memory bandwidth. Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review, made the RTX 4070 12GB's superiority very clear, and some extra bandwidth-constrained memory isn't going to help the former very much.
From a leak we reported yesterday, it probably won't be too long until the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is released. A reliable Twitter tipster shared an image that indicates the 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti is going to be on shelves from July 18, and we typically see reviews a day before.
Referencing back to Andreas Schilling's Tweets, the HardwareLuxx editor asserts that the only reason for the existence of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB SKU is "to quiet those critics who find that 8GB are not enough." So, please stay tuned for our review of one of these questionable graphics cards, and we will be sure to let you know whether this memory-bumped GPU is worthwhile and whether it is worthy of inclusion in the ranks of the best graphics cards.