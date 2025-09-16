Nvidia's China-exclusive RTX 6000D reportedly gets lukewarm reception in China due to hobbled performance — could leave Nvidia with huge backlog of unwanted GPUs

News
By published

Estimates put production at over two million of these GPUs.

Jensen Huang looking surprised in a chat with media.
(Image credit: Getty Images/VCG)

Nvidia's RTX6000D, the China-first card initially designed to fill the void left by the banned (and then unbanned) Nvidia H20, has received very little interest in China, according to Reuters, amidst ongoing trade tensions. Estimates by JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley suggest Nvidia may be on track to produce between 1.5 and 2 million of these GPUs before the end of the year, potentially leaving it sitting on a huge stack of unwanted cards.

The specific array of graphics cards that Nvidia is allowed to sell to Chinese firms has fluctuated wildly in 2025 as the Trump administration has initiated on-again, off-again tariffs and trade blockages, particularly in relation to high-end technology like GPUs aimed at AI training and inference. To comply with these regulations, Nvidia has churned out Chinese-specific GPUs like the RTX 5090D and H20.

See more GPUs News
TOPICS
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jp7189
    No way was this designed as a replacement for the H20. It's a workstation card that doesn't play well in large clusters. This card is for a very specific niche where the workload fits entirely in 96GB, but is larger than 24/32GB. Usually that means a development workstation with a subset of data for experiments before moving the task to the "big" cluster, but it's not likely to see these deployed in a massive GPU datacenter like the H20.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    I'll just say what everyone is thinking: China doesn't like getting the D... models.

    Why get the D when you can just get the normal version without many issues anyway! I'm sure nVidia would prefer it that way, since it's full price instead.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • Zerk2012
    Sounds like a lot of what if's.
    Fairly simple solution for nagreadia produce 250K when / if the supply is almost depleted produce 250K more till the demand drops to not selling hardly any.

    But I guess that would be to much of a smart business move for the higher-ups to comprehend.
    Reply