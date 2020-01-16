Asus Unleashes Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini for Intel NUC 9

Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has shrunk its Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card to fit inside Intel's NUC 9 Extreme (codenamed Ghost Canyon) debuted at CES 2020 and other small form factor (SFF) enclosures. The new graphics card carries the Mini branding to denote its miniature footprint.

The Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini checks in at 19.7cm long with a 2-slot design. The graphics card flaunts a elegant, black shroud with very subtle RGB lighting. A pair of Axial-tech cooling fans are in charge of active cooling duties.

According to Asus, the Axial-tech design utilizes a smaller hub, long blades and a barrier ring that allows the fans to deliver improved downward air pressure. As typical, the fans come with Asus' 0dB feature, meaning they won't start spinning until the graphics card's operating temperature crosses the 55 degrees Celsius (131 degrees Fahrenheit) mark. The fans are also IP5X dust-resistant, which should help with its lifespan.

Image 1 of 4 Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 4 Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 4 Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini (Image credit: Asus) Image 4 of 4 Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini (Image credit: Asus)

The Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini is based on Nvidia's Turing TU116 silicon. It's equipped with 1,408 CUDA cores and 6GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory interface. Asus currently offers the graphics card in two flavors. The vanilla edition features a 1,815 MHz boost clock, while the OC edition rocks a 1,860 MHz boost clock.

The Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini has a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, so you should be able to get by with a 450W power supply. The graphics card supports up to three displays simultaneously. dDisplay connectors are one DVI-D port, one HDMI 2.0b and one DisplayPort 1.4 output.

Asus didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.