Asus' Gundam-Themed PC Components Hit The U.S. Market

In a collaboration with Sunrise and Sostu, Asus announced last year a special lineup of PC components inspired by the Gundam anime series. While the products were originally specific to the Asian region, they have now made their way over to the U.S. market.

Asus introduced two opposing Gundam series. The Gundam series is based on the RX-78-2 Gundam, while the Zaku series borrows inspiration from the MS-06S Char's Zaku II. The list of components include motherboards, graphics cards, power supplies, monitors and other peripherals. Specification-wise, the Gundam-and Zaku-based versions are identical to their vanilla counterparts.

For now, there's not a lot to choose from. Newegg only currently sells four Gundam-themed products from Asus. On the motherboard end, we have the Z590 WiFi Gundam Edition and the TUF Gaming B550M-Zaku (Wi-Fi). The U.S. retailer also listed the RT-AX86U Zaku II Edition gaming router and TUF Gaming GT301 Zaku II Edition case.

The Z590 WiFi Gundam Edition, which retails for $319.99, is a LGA1200 motherboard that supports Intel's latest 11th Generation Rocket Lake-S processors. The motherboard supports up to 128GB of memory and memory frequencies up to DDR4-5133 without a sweat. The Z590 WiFi Gundam Edition also offers PCIe 4.0 support on both its M.2 ports and PCIe expansion slots as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with added Bluetooth 5.0 functionality.

The TUF Gaming B550M-Zaku (Wi-Fi), on the other hand, leverages the B550 to accommodate multiple generations of Ryzen processors up to the latest Zen 3 chips. The microATX motherboard also supports the latest technologies, such as PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi 6 and USB Type-C. Newegg has the TUF Gaming B550M-Zaku (Wi-Fi) up for purchase for $219.99.

The RT-AX860U Zaku II Edition is one of Asus' most recent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 gaming routers. The router, which sells for $299.99, offers speeds up to 5,700 Mbps and 160 MHz channels. A quad-core 1.8 GHz processor and 1GB of DDR3 powers the RT-AX860U Zaku II Edition.

Lastly, the TUF Gaming GT301 Zaku II Edition is a $119.99 mid-tower case for ATX motherboards. It offers generous support for radiators up to 360mm and a tempered glass side panel to show off your hardware. There's also a convenient headphone hangers to keep your heaphones safe and at hand.