Asus Launches Hybrid-Cooled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: Up to 1860 MHz

Asus has introduced its first GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards equipped with hybrid cooling systems. The lineup includes two boards: one featuring default clocks recommended by Nvidia, another is factory overclocked and provides roughly 10% higher performance than a reference GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Asustek's ROG Strix LC RTX3080Ti-12G Gaming and ROG Strix LC RTX3080Ti-O12G Gaming cards carry Nvidia's GA102-225 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores clocked at up to 1665 MHz or 1860 MHz, respectively. In addition, the boards come with 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

The graphics adapters use a custom printed circuit board that features an advanced power delivery circuitry utilizing three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors that can deliver up to 450W of power. As for display outputs, the cards have three DisplayPorts 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1 connectors supporting HDCP 2.3.

(Image credit: Asus)

The key selling point of the ROG Strix LC RTX3080Ti-12G Gaming-series graphics cards is their hybrid cooling systems, which resemble hybrid coolers introduced by Asus recently (similar coolers are used on hybrid-cooled Radeons).



The cards themselves have a rather 2.5-wide large aluminum heatsink equipped with a blower-type fan to cool down the voltage regulating module (VRM) of the board. The GPU and the memory are cooled down using the liquid module consisting of a 240-mm heat sink and two 120-mm fans.

(Image credit: Asus)

As with all ROG Strix-labeled products, the ROG Strix LC RTX3080Ti-12G/O12G Gaming boards come with numerous addressable RGB LEDs.

Asus already lists its new graphics cards on its website, so expect them to arrive in stores shortly. Pricing is unknown, but it will depend on supply and demand.