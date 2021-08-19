Asus Launches New GeForce GT 730 Like It's 2014 All Over Again

As the global semiconductor shortage continues on, manufacturers are taking this opportunity to offload some of their older stuff. Now Asus has (via momomo_us) recently and quietly launched a new model of the GeForce GT 730, a graphics card that dates back to 2014 and was far from being one of the best graphics cards even back then.

Still, the new Asus GeForce GT 730 caters towards professionals that are looking for a graphics card to enable multi-monitor productivity, which does give it at least an excuse of relevance even today. The graphics card comes equipped with four native HDMI 1.4b ports with HDCP 2.2 support and drives monitors with resolutions up to 4K (3840 x 2160).

Built with Asus' Auto-Extreme technology, the GeForce GT 730 comes in a single-slot design with dimensions of 5.8 x 4.1 x 0.7 inches (148 x 105 x 18mm). Not that we expected it to be bulky, but this means it should have no problems fitting inside small-form-factor (SFF) systems. Like countless other GeForce GT 730 models before it, Asus' latest rendition features a passive cooling system to keep your system's noise low.

This particular variant of the GeForce GT 730 utilizes GDDR5 memory, therefore, the GK208 (Kepler) silicon powers the graphics card. Nvidia has already announced its decision to drop Kepler support in the upcoming GeForce R470 driver, which is slated for August 31. However, this only applies to Game Ready updates, performance, new features and bug fixes. Kepler owners will continue to receive security updates until September 2024. The GeForce GT 730 isn't a gaming monster, but it does serve decently as a stopgap solution for processors that lack integrated graphics.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Asus)

Asus' specs for its Kepler-powered graphics card point to 384 CUDA cores with a 902 MHz boost clock in gaming mode and a 927 MHz boost clock in OC mode. It also features 2GB of 5 Gbps GDDR5. The memory runs across a 64-bit memory interface with the graphics card ending up with a maximum theoretical memory bandwidth of 40.10 GBps.

One potential strength with releasing a new model of an older card is that the GeForce GT 730 has very low requirements. For one, this graphics card is perfectly happy residing on a PCIe 2.0 slot. It's rated for 38W so no external PCIe power connectors are required. Asus' recommendation for the GeForce GT 730 is a 300W power supply.

Asus hasn't shared the pricing and availability for its new GeForce GT 730. With the graphics card market in its current state, current GeForce GT 730 units are selling for over $100, which is a ridiculous markup for a graphics card that's seven years old.