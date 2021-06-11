Nvidia Ends Support For Kepler GPUs, Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 On August 31

The times has finally come. Nvidia announced earlier today that the chipmaker will stop supporting its Kepler-based graphics cards and older Windows operating systems with its next GeForce R470 driver. You won't find Kepler on the list of best graphics cards, but there are still some consumers that own one.

The GeForce R470 driver, which is scheduled for August 31, is the last driver to support Kepler graphics cards that debuted back in 2012. Owners of Kepler graphics card will continue to receive critical security updates until September 2024. However, they will lose out on Game Ready driver upgrades, which include performance uplifts, new features or bug fixes.

Additionally, the GeForce R470 driver also marks the end of support for Microsoft's Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems. The same conditions apply for users of the aforementioned operating systems. They are eligible to receive cricitcal security updates through September 2024, but do not qualify for Game Ready driver updates.

Therefore, the future GeForce R495 driver, which goes public on October 4, will be the first GeForce driver to arrive without support for Kepler-powered products and pre-Windows 10 operating systems.

We've attached a list of Kepler GeForce gaming graphics cards that are affected by Nvidia's latest move.