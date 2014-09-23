Asus ROG Launches G551 and G771 Gaming Notebooks

Asus ROG G551

On Tuesday, Asus added two new models to its line of G Series gaming laptops with the G551 and G771. Launched under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, these two laptops include Nvidia's GeForce GTX 860M GPU with 2 GB or 4 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, depending on the model.

The Asus G771JM features a 17.3-inch screen. Again, depending on the model, the panel will either be an IPS display at 1920 x 1080, a TN display at 1920 x 1080, or a normal LCD with a 1600 x 900 resolution. This model also has an assortment of storage options including 5400 RPM and 7200 RPM hard drives, PCIe-based storage and SSDs.

The smaller G551JM features a 15.6-inch screen. Like the larger model, this laptop provides three display options: IPS with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a TN panel with the same resolution and an LCD with a 1366 x 768 resolution. Storage options consist of 5400 RPM and 7200 RPM hard drives, a 256 GB SSD and an optional 24 GB SSD for cache.

The new laptops include either the Intel Core i7-4710HQ or the Core i5-4200H. There are also two SO-DIMM slots that support up to 16 GB of DDR3L-1600 MHz DRAM. Other ingredients include Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, gigabit Ethernet, an HD camera and an illuminated chiclet keyboard with a numeric keypad. The audio includes an array microphone and the company's SonicMaster Premium technology.

The two new laptops also provide a number of ports including three USB 3.0 ports on the G551 and four USB 3.0 ports on the G771. There is also one mini DisplayPort jack, one HDMI port, one external subwoofer port and one combo audio jack. All of this is powered by a 5200 mAh Li-ion battery.

"Aesthetically, the G Series exudes ROG DNA, sporting a premium matte-black brushed-aluminum finish, red diamond-cut edges and an illuminated ROG logo on the lid," the press release said. "In keeping with the ROG theme, the G Series has a seamless one-piece chiclet keyboard and specially-marked WASD keys for easy navigation and gameplay. The backlit keys glow red to make it easy for gamers to read keys in dim environments, and further adds to the ROG mystique."

So how big are these laptops? The specifications show that the 15-inch laptop measures 15.07 x 10.04 x 1.23 inches and weighs 5.95 pounds, whereas the larger model measures 16.33 x 11.02 x 1.40 inches and weighs 7.50 pounds. Not too bad for gaming notebooks.

Asus did not provide pricing or the actual availability.

