Asus ROG Phone Launches October 18 in US

Asus has finally announced that it will launch its Republic of Gamers-branded phone, the ROG Phone, on October 18, when it will be made available for pre-order. It will start at $899 with 128GB of storage, and a 512GB model will run for $1,099. The phone's many accessories will be available sometime in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Asus ROG Phone Specs

Processor2.96Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
GPUQualcomm Adreno 630
UIROG Gaming UI
Display6 inches, 18:9 (2160x1080) AMOLED 
90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time
108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut
10,000:1 contrast ratio
Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch (supports Glove Touch)
HDR 
Dimensions(6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm 
Weight200g
Battery4,000mAh 
MemoryLPDDR4 8GB RAM
StorageUFS 2.1, 128GB / 512GB
I/O portsSide: 
Custom USB-C
Supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 / DP 1.4 (4K) / fast charging (QC 3.0 +QC 4.0/PD 3.0) (15W) 
ASUS HyperCharge direct charging

Bottom: 
USB-C
Supports USB 2.0 / fast charging (QC3.0/PD3.0) (20W) / Direct Charge
3.5mm headphone jack

Front Camera8MP
Main Camera12MP + 8MP (120-degree wide-angle)

The company didn't say when the phone will actually ship.

The 6-inch gaming phone will run on what Asus says is the "world's fastest" speed-binned 2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with an Adreno 640 GPU. The 6-inch AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate with a 1 millisecond response time. We first got a look at the ROG Phone, its specs and accessories back at Computex.

The pre-order date coincides with an event at Microsoft's flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City and will be open to the public. 
Credit: AsusCredit: AsusAsus also detailed pricing for the accessories, including the $229.99 desktop dock, $399.99 TwinView dock, $89.99 Gamevice controller, $329.99 WiGig Dock, $119.99 Professional dock and $59.99 phone case.

  • jandrsn27
    One..... Plus..... One enough said
  • A Stoner
    So, for about $2400 you can have a nice gaming phone with 2 screens?
  • drtweak
    Will it work on Verizon is the main question.
