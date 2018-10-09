Asus ROG Phone Launches October 18 in US
Credit: Asus
Asus has finally announced that it will launch its Republic of Gamers-branded phone, the ROG Phone, on October 18, when it will be made available for pre-order. It will start at $899 with 128GB of storage, and a 512GB model will run for $1,099. The phone's many accessories will be available sometime in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Asus ROG Phone Specs
|Processor
|2.96Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno 630
|UI
|ROG Gaming UI
|Display
|6 inches, 18:9 (2160x1080) AMOLED
90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time
108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut
10,000:1 contrast ratio
Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch (supports Glove Touch)
HDR
|Dimensions
|(6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm
|Weight
|200g
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Memory
|LPDDR4 8GB RAM
|Storage
|UFS 2.1, 128GB / 512GB
|I/O ports
|Side:
Custom USB-C
Supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 / DP 1.4 (4K) / fast charging (QC 3.0 +QC 4.0/PD 3.0) (15W)
ASUS HyperCharge direct charging
Bottom:
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Main Camera
|12MP + 8MP (120-degree wide-angle)
The company didn't say when the phone will actually ship.
The 6-inch gaming phone will run on what Asus says is the "world's fastest" speed-binned 2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with an Adreno 640 GPU. The 6-inch AMOLED display has a 90Hz refresh rate with a 1 millisecond response time. We first got a look at the ROG Phone, its specs and accessories back at Computex.
The pre-order date coincides with an event at Microsoft's flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City and will be open to the public.
Credit: AsusAsus also detailed pricing for the accessories, including the $229.99 desktop dock, $399.99 TwinView dock, $89.99 Gamevice controller, $329.99 WiGig Dock, $119.99 Professional dock and $59.99 phone case.
jandrsn27One..... Plus..... One enough said
A StonerSo, for about $2400 you can have a nice gaming phone with 2 screens?
drtweakWill it work on Verizon is the main question.