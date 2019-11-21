Asus’ Upcoming Gaming Headset Taps AI to Block Out Noise

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus is looking to win over those seeking the best gaming headset with a standout feature: a microphone with noise-cancellation powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The upcoming Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 detailed today uses Asus Essence 40mm drivers built into what’s said to be an air-tight chamber designed for rich sound with emphasis on the bass.

The highlight feature, the bi-directional boom-mic, uses a noise-cancelling algorithm that Asus' announcement said was trained on a database of over 50 million records for tens of thousands of hours. Asus claims this allows it to identify and counteract up to 95% of unwanted noise, that means everything from keyboard clatter to other people talking. There’s also another mic built into the headset for mobile use that packs the same AI-powered noise-cancelling features.

Asus released a video today showcasing the mic in action on a noisy showroom floor:

As per its name, the ROG Strix Go 2.4 uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a USB-C dongle for mobile devices like smartphones and the Nintendo Switch.

The on-board battery is rated for 25 hours of continuous use, with the 5V / 900mA power-charging chip reportedly enabling 3 hours of juice from just a 15 minute charge.

A standard USB-A adapter for the dongle and a 3.5mm audio cable are also included for maximum compatibility.

(Image credit: Asus)

To make things even easier for mobile gamers, the headset weighs only 0.6 pounds (290g) and features a compact design that folds down for easy carry with the included pouch.

The ROG Strix Go 2.4 launches in December for £159.99, but U.S. pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.

Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 Specs