Asus Rolls Out ROG Strix RX Vega Cards, With Scant Details

It would seem as though Asus’ ROG Strix RX VEGA 64 OC and ROG Strix RX VEGA 56 OC graphics cards are finally here.

Originally announced back in August, a variety of technical issues affected the initial production of custom RX Vega graphics cards from add-in board makers such as Asus. Now that those issues are (presumably) out of the way, we’ve seen Radeon RX Vega card announcements from both PowerColor and Gigabyte in recent days. Now, according to a pair of product pages on the company's website, Asus is ready to join the party.

Although no clock speeds are listed for this pair of custom-cooled factory overclocked ROG Strix RX Vega OC graphics cards, we can safely assume that these cards will feature the same base specs for AMD’s reference design RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 we reviewed earlier this year.

Graphics cards equipped with a Vega 10 GPU feature a 14nm FinFET LPP manufacturing process, 12.5 billion transistors, four Asynchronous Compute units, four next-gen Geometry units, 256 texture units, and 8GB of HBM2 memory. Additionally, video cards based on the RX Vega 64 have 4,096 stream processors and the RX Vega 56 cards have 3,584. Both cards require two 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Radeon RX Vega series cards also support bridgeless CrossFire for when you want to use more than one GPU simultaneously. They support AMD FreeSync Technology, which eliminates image tears and choppiness, as well as AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience on up to four monitors.

Asus’ Strix RX Vega line of cards are equipped with large triple fan coolers that include the company’s proprietary MaxContact Technology that Asus claims is 10x flatter than traditional heat spreaders, allowing for twice as much contact with the GPU and resulting in improved thermal transfer.

Both coolers are outfitted with Wing-Blade IP5X-certified fans. As you might expect, Asus includes a metal backplate that adds structural strength to prevent the card from bending and twisting under the weight of the massive triple-fan cooler. The fan shroud and backplate are equipped with built-in RGB lighting, which allows you to custom tailor the look of your graphics card to your system using the included Aura Sync software.

We reached out to the company for information on clock speeds, pricing, and availability.

