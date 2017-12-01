Gigabyte Reveals RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card

Gigabyte revealed a new Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card equipped with the company’s Windforce cooling shroud.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G joins a short list of vendors (the most recent being PowerColor) to have released custom-cooled versions of AMD’s most recently deployed graphics architecture, the RX Vega 64. The new graphics card sports a factory overclocked base frequency of 1,276MHz (a 29MHz increase from the reference card), and a boost clock rate of 1,560MHz (a 14MHz increase). The memory back-end (8GB 2,048-bit HBM2 clocked at 945MHz) remains the same as the reference models.

The custom-cooled RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G is familiar with its dual Windforce fans, metal backplate, and orange accents. The backplate also features a copper plate directly behind the GPU for increased thermal dissipation. The card requires two 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a 750W power supply. Gigabyte also beefed up the display outputs compared to the reference model (which had one HDMI 2.0 and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs), allowing up to six screens to be connected via three HDMI 2.0 ports and three DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces.

Pricing and availability of the new Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8G graphics card are currently unknown, but with CES just around the corner, we’ll likely be seeing them soon.