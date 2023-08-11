Asus TUF 27-Inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor Drops to New Low at $175

Today at Amazon, users can find the Asus TUF VG279QL1A gaming monitor for one of its best prices to date. If you’ve been looking for a quality gaming monitor that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, this offer is very much worth a closer look. It’s been priced around $219 as of late, but right now is marked down to just $175.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the monitor since it was first released and is currently the best price for it across multiple vendors. This 27-inch gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified and features Display HDR 400 support.

The Asus TUF VG279QL1A gaming monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080). The AMD FreeSync Premium certification guarantees things like a high refresh rate (in this case, it caps out at 165Hz) and low framerate compensation. This monitor also has a short response time of just 1 ms.

This gaming monitor supports Display HDR 400 and can reach a maximum brightness of 350 nits. Users have one Display Port to take advantage of and two HDMI ports for video input. A 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio peripherals, but it also has two integrated 2W speakers for audio output.