Asus's ZenBook Learns A New Trick: The Flip

Asus announced that its ZenBook Flip UX360CA, which has been available for some time in Asian markets, is now for sale in the U.S..

As this is an ultrabook, Asus’s primary design focus was on creating a lightweight device that is easy to carry around and has excellent battery life. To both help keep the system’s weight down and prolong the battery life, Asus opted to use an Intel Skylake Core M 6Y30 CPU.

Thanks to the high efficiency of this processor, Asus was able to implement a fanless design. This helps to reduce power consumption and decreases the weight of the system relative to other ultrabooks that have active cooling solutions.

It should be noted that the Zenbook Flip UX360CA has an all-aluminum chassis, which essentially acts as a large passive heatsink for the system’s components and makes the passive cooling solution more practical.

The system’s 13.3-inch touchscreen IPS display is LED-backlit and has a maximum resolution of 1920x1080. The display is capable of replicating 72 percent of the NTSC color gamut, and Asus used its Splendid technology to help improve the color accuracy of images displayed on screen.

Asus opted to use older DDR3L memory in these systems instead of the more common DDR4. This will negatively impact system performance, as this 8 GB 1,866 MHz DDR3 RAM kit is clocked lower than typical DDR4, and it also operates at a higher voltage. This may result in a slight performance penalty in some tasks, and it will also have slightly higher overall power consumption.

Thanks to the relatively efficient processor, the fanless design and other low-power components, Asus said that the system’s battery should last up to 10 hours when fully charged.

The system will be available in two configurations--one with a 256 GB SSD and one with a 512 GB SSD--and they will retail for $699 and $799 respectively. Both systems are now available from multiple online retailers.

Asus ZenBook Flip Model UX360CA-DBM1T UX360CA-DBM2T Storage 256 GB SSD 512 GB SSD Processor Intel Core M 6Y30 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 515 Operating System Windows 10 Home Display 13.3-inch (16.9) LED Backlit FHD 1920x1080 Touchscreen IPS Memory 8 GB LPDDR3 1,866 MHz Webcam 1.2 MP HD Camera Wireless 2x2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 4.1 Ports Microphone-In/Headphone-out Jack 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-C Port Micro HDMI SDXC Card Reader Touchpad MS Precision Touchpad Audio 2 x 1.6 W Speakers And Digital Array Microphone Battery 3-Cell 54 Whr Polymer Battery Dimensions (L x W x H) 12.71 x 8.66 x 0.55 inches Weight 2.866 lbs Color Mineral Grey Price $699 $799

