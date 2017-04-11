Trending

'Bayonetta' Comes To PC Seven Years After Launch

By Gaming 

Platinum Games’ Bayonetta initially arrived on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. In 2014, it made its way to Nintendo’s Wii U system. Now, seven years after release, the game is finally available on PC via Steam.

With a PC port comes a massive graphics overhaul to the game. This new version will be playable at 60 frames per second and supports up to 4K resolution. In addition, you can manipulate numerous graphics settings including ambient occlusion, texture and shadow quality, and anti-aliasing.

You can also play the game with a keyboard and mouse, although the developers recommend a controller. You can also choose to play with the English voice-over actors or you can switch to the original Japanese cast for a more authentic experience. Before you buy the game, make sure to take a look at the PC hardware requirements below to see if it your current system can run it. For some reason, the specs don't include an AMD alternative for CPUs, but you can always find the correct AMD processor to use in our CPU hierarchy page.

BayonettaMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge, 3.3 GHz)Intel Core i5-4460 (Haswell, 3.2 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForece GTX 670AMD Radeon HD 6950Nvidia GeForce GTX 760AMD Radeon HD 7870
RAM4 GB8 GB
Storage20 GB20 GB
OSWindows 7, 8, 8.1, 10Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10
DirectX Version9.0c9.0c

Currently, only the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for purchase at $20, and it includes a sample of the game’s soundtrack, a digital copy of the art book, wallpapers, and avatars. Platinum Games said that the content is available for free for a limited time, which probably means a standard edition is coming soon with the extra content available as a separate purchase.

NameBayonetta
TypeAction/Adventure
DeveloperPlatinum Games
PublisherSega
PlatformsPCPlayStation 3Xbox 360Wii U
Where To BuySteamAmazonBest BuyWalmartGameStop
Release DateJanuary 5, 2010 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)October 24, 2014 (Wii U)April 11, 2017 (PC)
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 11 April 2017 20:11
    BRB I GOTTA GO SPEND $20 REAL QUICK
    Reply
  • doubletake 12 April 2017 08:27
    Exactly what I just did, this was one of the only games from my 360 collection that I didn't beat before the console died, and now I have no reason to get another X1 for backwards compatibility :D
    Reply
  • IndignantSkeptic 13 April 2017 00:05
    When are Japanese games going to stop limiting the frame rate and resolution? At least they raised the limit above what the console versions were set to, but there is still a limit.
    Reply