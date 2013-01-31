A Brief Look at the Technical Specs of BlackBerry Z10, Q10

BlackBerry spent the majority of its time preaching the virtues of its BlackBerry 10 OS, and with good reason. The future success of the company rests on the performance and acceptance of BB10. Now we're taking a look at the technical specs of the Z10, the all-touch version, and the Q10 that's meant for those classic BlackBerry users who need the hardware keyboard.
While not explicitly listed in the specifications, both BlackBerry phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 chips -- the same as found in the North American Samsung Galaxy S3 and many of the latest Windows Phone 8 models. In line with previous BlackBerry hardware, the specifications themselves aren't world-beating, but rather the company is counting on its specialized software and unique security features to be the key differentiators. Of course, there's also what will likely be the world's best hardware keyboard on a phone in the Q10.
Mashable also has a chart comparing the Z10 against the Lumia 920, iPhone 5 and Galaxy S3.
And the Q10 is like a tiny child's toy.
I prefer the size of the z10 myself, but I wouldn't be opposed to getting the q10
But it looks like history may repeat itself. Dust off the old Motorola DynaTAC, it's back in style.
It is only 0.2 inches bigger.
Unless you have tiny woman hands, an S3 is not too big at all. And if you actually use your smartphone for, you know, smartphone things, the bigger screen is a major benefit.
But to each his own, I suppose. As long as there is a range of choices, I will stick with bigger phones. I actually kind of wish I had gotten a Note.