Burger King Rakes in Blockchain Credits With ‘A Side of Crypto’ Campaign

Burger King today announced a partnership with investment platform Robinhood, marketed as "Burger King with a Side of Crypto". The campaign will see Burger King customers that subscribe to its Royal Perks premium service receive chances to win up to 1 unit of either Bitcoin ($61,848 at time of writing), Ethereum ($4,355) or Dogecoin ($0.2758). The deal will be available from today through November 21st - or while crypto supplies last.

Burger King has set aside 20 Bitcoins (~$1.2 million dollars), 200 Ethereum (~$870,000) and two million Dogecoin (~$551,000) for this promotional effort. The deal will enable members of its Royal Perks subscription to receive a single digital code to be distributed in purchases at or above a $5 minimum. Both physical venue and Burger King app purchases will grant eligibility for the digital code. Only one of these codes can be redeemed per day - but the ones that get randomly selected in the redeeming process will receive a full unit of either or the three cryptos.

Burger King understands the value of cryptocurrency as a hot commodity in societal conversation right now. Speaking to USA Today, vice president of the digital guest experience for Burger King North America Maria Posada described the partnership with Robinhood as a "natural fit", and motivated out of a desire to begin "offering crypto in a way that's accessible and digestible (literally and figuratively) – through our food."

Users will have to create an account with Robinhood, should they not have it already, which is where they'll redeem the Burger King code. Then, Robinhood will set them up with their own wallets, facilitating the process of actually "holding" one unit of cryptocurrency. This marketing campaign will be a wake-up call to some of its winners towards the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency, which should ultimately spread awareness for the technology.