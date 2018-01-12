CES 2018: Highlights From January 11

LAS VEGAS, NV -- CES 2018 is coming to a close. There are still plenty of products to discover, and we certainly haven't finished writing about everything we've already seen, but the exhibition center will close its doors sooner rather than later. Here's what we found on January 11.

You might remember our "The Mainstream Laptops Of CES 2018" article from January 10. In it, we collected as many of the consumer-focused laptops we could find to give you one handy-dandy place to check on the latest-and-greatest from companies like Dell, Lenovo, and others. We followed up that article on January 11 with "The Gaming Desktops Lighting Up CES 2018." Check it out for the latest from the big system builders.

A Grab Bag Of Goodies

Our other coverage from January 11 was even less focused than the big announcements from January 8, the VR focus of January 9, and the new components from January 10. Instead we got a healthy mix of peripherals and components that are all notable in their own right. Here they are:

You can keep track of everything we produce from and about CES here on our CES tag page, and of course follow us on Twitter and Facebook to keep apprised via social media, too.