The Mainstream Laptops At CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV -- It's no surprise that the Consumer Electronics Show was rife with consumer laptops. The likes of Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo debuted a number of updated SKUs. Some brought little to show off at CES, but others (cough, Dell and Lenovo, cough) delivered huge additions to their respective lineups.

We're amassing a detailed list of all the mainstream laptops debuting this week. We'll keep adding more to the below list as we go.

Acer

For Acer, CES was mostly about updates, as it refreshed its laptops, mainly with Intel 8th Gen (Kaby Lake-R) chips, although the Swift 7 maintains a 7th Gen CPU. The Swift 3 is the budget-friendly SKU here, as it starts at $599. Of course, what we have in our spec table is the "up to" information, so we're unsure what you'd actually end up paying for the fully dressed kit.

The star of Acer's show, though, is the Switch 7 Black Edition. This is a fanless 2-in-1, but it has a custom cooling loop called "Dual LiquidLoop" and sports Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics. Although we've known about this model for a while, things are now officially, uh, official. And yes, it's pricey, at $1,699.

Asus

Asus unveiled three new mainstream laptops--the ZenBook Flip 14 2-in-1, ZenBook 13, and X507. The company revealed the full specs and pricing for the ZenBook Flip 14, but the finer details of the X507 and Zenbook 13 weren't disclosed. However, we do know that the ZenBook 13 will feature an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD in its light all-metal chassis. The Asus X507 doesn't have concrete specifications yet either, but the company said it's ideal for daily computing and entertainment with its 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX110 graphics, and a Full HD (1920 x 1080) slim-bezel NanoEdge display.

Dell

Dell debuted a new version of its popular XPS 13 and a new XPS 15 2-in-1 that features Intel and AMD's joint SoC collaboration. The company also refreshed its Latitude 5000- and 7000-series consumer laptops with Intel's 8th generation (Kaby Lake-R) processors. With thinner profiles and lighter heft, these new notebooks are already hitting shelves.

HP

The HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 laptop made its debut sporting a new 8th generation (Kaby Lake-R) Core i7-8550U and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics under the hood. The 15" 4K IPS touchscreen display's 360-degree hinge allows you to use the HP Spectre x360 15 the way you want, as a laptop, tablet, or standing device. HP also revealed an new Intel-powered Envy x2, which supports LTE connectivity and Connected Modern Standby in Windows 10. It should arrive around the same time as its previously announced Snapdragon-equipped counterpart.

Lenovo

You may be catching the theme that CES is a time for refreshing product lines. Like many of the other laptops at the show, Lenovo came hard with KL-R. In fact, its whole line of Thinkpads now offer up to Intel 8th Gen CPUs inside.

There's also some Alexa integration rolling out to some of these Lenovo notebooks. The company pointed out that the models with far-field mics are ideal for that purpose, such as when you're across the room from your PC but need to know something.

As expected, there's an assortment of business-oriented laptops as well as some Yoga models and X1 gear.

Samsung

The Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 laptop was refreshed with an 8th generation (Kaby Lake-R) quad-core Core i5 processor. With Active Pen support for its 13.3" touchscreen display on a 360-degree hinge, the Notebook 7 Spin is designed with creatives in mind.