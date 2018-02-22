Asus, HP Debut Snapdragon-Powered Windows Laptops (Update: Also Lenovo, And They're Coming)

Update, 2/22/2018, 12:05pm PT: Qualcomm and Microsoft announced that the Asus NovaGo, HP Envy x2, and Lenovo Miix 630 will start to debut at online stores. The companies also revealed that in the U.S. these always connected PCs will function on T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint's wireless networks. We've updated this post with available specs, too, although some info still isn't available.

Original story, 12/5/2017, 1:25pm PT:

Qualcomm and its partners debuted the world’s first Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops from its 2nd annual Snapdragon Technology Summit from Maui, Hawaii.

Qualcomm set its sights on the Windows market late last year when it announced that its Snapdragon 835 SoC processor would find its way into Asus, HP, and Lenovo Windows 10 devices featuring “Always On” connectivity. We’ve already detailed the finer points and pitfalls of Qualcomm’s ambition, but now we can see if the company can make it stick with a new pair of devices from Asus and HP.

Asus NovaGo

Asus CEO Jerry Shen was on hand to reveal the Asus NovaGo, an ultra-thin and light convertible laptop powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 8GB of memory and 256GB of Universal Flash Storage 2.0 (UFS 2.0), which is capable of speeds up to 1,400Mbps. The device runs Windows 10 S and achieves Always On connectivity with a Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem (capable of up to 1Gbps download speeds) and dual-band 802.11ac WiFi with MU-MIMO technology.

The NovaGo features a 13.3” 1920 x 1080 10-point multitouch display that sports a 178-degree viewing angle, 100% sRGB color gamut, and an ultra-thin 8.9mm bezel. The 360-degree hinge allows you to use the device any way you like (as a laptop, tablet, or in “tent” mode), and Asus Pen support can give creatives the ability to draw on the screen the same as they would on paper or canvas.

USB connectivity is limited to two USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A ports, but you can connect to an external display via an HDMI port. Asus also claimed the NovaGo has up to a 22-hour battery life (in use) and over 30 days of modern standby.

HP Envy x2

Similar to the NovaGo, HP’s Envy x2 is a thin and light Windows 10 S laptop aimed at creatives, and it also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4 PoP memory, and up to 256GB of storage. Always On is also onboard with a Snapdragon X16 LTE modem that supports 4G LTE-Advanced signals.

The HP Envy x2 is more akin to a Microsoft Surface, with the ability to be used as a tablet, placed upright with a hinged stand on the back of the device, or connected to a keyboard mat. The 12.3” WUXGA touchscreen display features Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for increased durability and scratch resistance, and it is also compatible with an active pen. HP claimed the device achieves up to 20 hours of battery life, and up to 700 hours in Connected Modern Standby mode.

Qualcomm promised higher battery life when it announced the endeavor to create Always On Windows devices with its Snapdragon 835 SoC, and if Asus and HP’s claims are true, these devices certainly appear to deliver on that promise.

Pricing And Availability

There’s no word yet on the pricing or availability for the Asus NovaGo, but HP said that the Envy x2 would be arriving in the UK in February, starting at £999 with a keyboard and active pen included.

