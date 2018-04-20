Thermaltake Launches Tt eSports Iris Optical RGB Gaming Mouse (Update: Now Available)

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Update, 4/20/18, 6:19am PT: The Tt eSports Iris Optical RGB gaming mouse is now available worldwide. In many parts of the world, including the U.S., UK, parts of Europe, and Japan, it's available on Amazon.



Original article, 1/11/18, 8:10am PT:



LAS VEGAS, NV -- Thermaltake launched a new gaming mouse at CES 2018, the Tt eSports Iris Optical RGB gaming mouse. It’s an entry level product that aims to provide great bang for buck performance.

The Iris Optical RGB features a right-handed ergonomic design with a sharp gamingaesthetic. It boasts textured grips on both sides as well as a matte, soft-touch coating for better control. Below the scroll wheel is the DPI switch and at the right-hand side of the mouse are two programmable macro keys. Thermaltake says their switches are “gaming-grade” and are rated for 20 million clicks.

The mouse features two lighting zones – on the Tt eSports logo near the rear of the mouse as well as the Logitech G Pro-esque LED strip running around the sides. Both feature the full 16.8 million color RGB color spectrum and nine lighting effects that can be customized via Thermaltake’s Tt eSports Command Centre software.

The mouse uses the Pixart PMW-3325 optical sensor that goes from a minimum of 100 DPI up to 5,000 DPI. The sensitivity can be customized from Tt eSports Command Centre in 200 DPI increments. You can also adjust the polling rate from a minimum of 125Hz up to 2,000Hz.

The Tt eSports Iris Optical RGB gaming mouse is priced very competitively with a recommended retail price of USD $29.99.